"I’m 24 and one of the best players in the world and that I will compete against whoever and take on that challenge" - Boston Celtics star acknowledges his stature in the game but believes he can improve  

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is widely considered to be one of the best players in the league. The 24-year-old alongside Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown played pivotal roles in taking the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season.

In an interview with Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Jayson Tatum spoke about his experience in the league. He mentioned how he thrives on being one of the best players in the game as he looks forward to the challenges of other players. Tatum also reiterated that he can always improve and is not necessarily resting on his laurels.

"(I learned) that I’m 24 and one of the best players in the world and that I will compete against whoever and take on that challenge. In that same breath, I feel like there’s so much I could be better at, and I think that’s the exciting part.

"That I’m at where I’m at, where there’s so much more I can be, so much more I can learn and so many more experiences to go through," Tatum said.

What has elevated Tatum into one of the best players in the game is his ability on the defensive end of the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard alongside others are two-way players who are just as good defensively as they are offensively.

Tatum has done just that as he has put the NBA on notice for how he can pick up the most arduous defensive assignment on the night and shut down the threat. The forward uses his size and length to his advantage as he has become a formidable perimeter defender as well. All this helped the Boston Celtics pose with the best defense in the league.

Jayson Tatum's 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics

Tatum in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Earlier on in the season, there were reports of disgruntlement between the Celtics players and rookie head coach Ime Udoka. However, since the turn of the year, the Boston Celtics have gone on an incredible run. It saw them climb the Eastern Conference standings and finish as the second seed with 51 wins on the board.

Jayson Tatum, during the regular season, averaged 26.9 points and 8.0 rebounds. He shot the ball better than 45% from the field and higher than 35% from the perimeter. He recorded 22 double-doubles and had 35 or more points in 13 games.

Their postseason started in tremendous fashion by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets. Jayson Tatum averaged 27 points per game on better than 37% shooting from the perimeter. However, his performances in the NBA Finals had a significant drop as he averaged less than 22 points on a nightly basis. Tatum was scrutinized.

While the disappointment of losing in the NBA Finals will linger for a while, what should be kept in mind is that the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum had a tremendous season. This was the first Finals appearance of his young career and surely plenty will ensue.

