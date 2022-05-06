“I’m actually working on getting my relationship back with one of my brothers… I said it, and it hurt me” - Kendrick Perkins says former MVP and his wife were upset at him for suggesting that the latter should be traded

Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism meted upon him due to his poor run in the 2021-22 NBA season. Some of it has come from former teammate Kendrick Perkins. The point guard's fairytale signing to his dream team, the LA Lakers, took a sour turn very soon. Russ recorded his weakest stat in his debut season since his sophomore year in the league.

He has performed way below expectations and has been heavily criticized for it. This has led to fans and pundits calling for him to be traded away from the franchise. One such person who has called for his exit from the Lakers is ESPN's analyst Perkins.

The former Boston Celtics center revealed in an interview on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media podcast that Westbrook was upset at him for his comments. While he was only sharing his opinion on the issue as an analyst, Russ took offense and it has led to damage in their relationship. He stated that he was in the process of getting his relationship back with the Lakers guard.

“I’m actually working on getting my relationship back with one of my brothers who was very, very upset in Russell Westbrook,” he said. “I’ve defended Russell Westbrook for years, and this year, he struggled."

Big Perk and Westbrook were teammates in Oklahoma, and they had a great relationship. Which is why Russ was offended by Perkins' comments.

While analysts share their opinion on the issues surrounding the subject matter in every production made. Some of their responses are met with heavy repercussions, although some are mild and others can be very damaging.

Kendrick Perkins' statements about Russell Westbrook being traded away from the Lakers have put a strain on his relationship with the 2-time scoring champion. While he is on the verge of amending the relationship, he has stated that it was not from a place of hate as he was mandated to give a response on the First Take show on ESPN.

"It was a topic that came up on ‘First Take,’ and they asked, they said, ‘Out of the Big 3 that’s in with the Lakers, which one would you trade?’ Perkins stated. "Now, you’re not going to trade LeBron James, okay? Let’s be realistic. You’re not going to trade Anthony Davis. Let’s be real about that."

"So, the person who’s left to answer the question is, for me, was Russell Westbrook. Now, I don’t make up the topics. That’s the first thing people have to realize. … I said it, and it hurt me, though.”

Westbrook had an average season by his standards, averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. The last time he averaged below 20 points was in his sophomore season.

