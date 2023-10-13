"I'm alone in my own world": Victor Wembanyama low-key brags about being indifferent to people his age

Victor Wembanyama finds himself in a position unlike many others his age. Wembanyama, who has been arguably the most highly-touted prospect of all time alongside LeBron James, has had the eyes of the world on him for some time now. When he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, the moment only took his fame to the next level.

According to the young French superstar, the situation makes it hard for him to relate to others his age. While Victor Wembanyama has been making headlines and getting chased down by Brittney Spears, others his age are heading back to school for the year.

While the level of superstardom he's reached at such a young age is incredibly unique, it also puts him in a difficult spot. While speaking with Clique, he spoke about how his life is different from many of his friends, opening up on the loneliness that comes with it:

"Sometimes I feel like I'm out of touch. Sometimes when I look at my friends my age, I think, 'Wow, I'm totally out of touch.' I have some really close friends but sometimes I feel like I'm alone in my own world because I can't identify with anyone. It's a real adventure though.

"And I'm proud to be number one and a pioneer in certain areas. But sometimes I think, 'Wow, I'm actually completely alone.'"

Looking at Victor Wembanyama's preseason debut, and his upcoming clash with the Miami Heat

With the NBA preseason tipping off earlier this month, fans were treated to a showdown between Victor Wembanyama and fellow big man Chet Holmgren. The duo put on an absolute show, battling back and forth in a highly-anticipated contest.

While Holmgren and the OKC Thunder were able to battle back, Wembanyama and Holmgren's one-on-one battle drew plenty of attention. At the end of the game, Wembanyama had racked up 20 points and five rebounds over just 19 minutes.

On the flip side, Chet Holmgren put up 21 points while hauling down nine boards in just 16 minutes, while helping lead the Thunder to a win. As Gregg Popovich explained to media members following the game, there was no set plan for Victor Wembanyama heading into the game, he just simply went out and played basketball.

On Friday, Wembanyama and the Spurs will be back in action as they take on the Miami Heat in their second preseason encounter. While Wembanyama certainly won't be playing big starter minutes as if it were the regular season, fans can expect to see him play around 15-20 minutes like the preseason debut.