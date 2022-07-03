"I'm also hearing that maybe Durant might not have much control of this situation as one would think” - NBA insider spells out the demands of the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is on the move this summer after the forward submitted a trade request. This comes directly after Kyrie Irving opted-in to his player option for the upcoming season.

On ESPN's basketball show NBA Today, NBA analyst Marc J. Spears spoke about how the Nets are demanding the farm for their superstar.

Spears believes that moves around the rest of the league are on hold at the moment. He said it was due to the magnitude of Durant's trade. Spears said:

"I talk to a couple of general managers today and half the league is interested and it's basically held the league at hostage for other potential big moves.

"So, what do they want? Young or future All-Star, lots of picks and the ability to swap picks and another star. I'm also hearing that maybe Durant might not have much control of this situation as one would think because there are so many teams involved."

Spears continued:

"The Nets have the power to make the best thing for the Nets, to make the best deal for the Nets. So when you got so many deals to look at, so many things to cipher through, and he doesn't have a no-trade clause, I'm curious to see what the Nets fall in love with in the end."

Durant has four years left on his deal as he signed a long-term extension last year. With no player-option in the deal, his future destination is very much in the hands of the Brooklyn Nets.

Could Kevin Durant be on the move to the Celtics?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

As Marc J. Spears mentioned, the Nets are in search of an All-Star and multiple picks. Very few teams can part ways with such assets and still have a championship contending team. The Boston Celtics are one of them.

The optics of this move could be as damaging for Kevin Durant as the move he made to the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The Nets, led by Durant, were swept in the first-round of the postseason this year by the Boston Celtics.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kevin Durant in the 2nd half of Game 2:



0-10 FG

4 turnovers



It's the most FGA without a single make in any half of his entire career (regular & postseason).

The suffocating Celtics defense led by Marcus Smart led to Durant averaging a little over 26 points per game while shooting the ball less than 39% from the field and a shade under 34% from the perimeter. It was an underwhelming series from a player widely considered to be one of the best in the world.

But on paper, this is a deal that could very well happen. If Kevin Durant leaves, the Nets could finally stop being held hostage by Kyrie and let him walk away.

The Nets would also receive a bonafide All-Star in Jaylen Brown. He was arguably the best player on the Celtics during the NBA Finals. They would also acquire multiple picks, something they lost in the trade for James Harden to the Houston Rockets.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA



8 points

2/13 FG

0 assists

7 turnovers

🤯



H/T Kevin Durant’s stats while Jayson Tatum is the primary defender during these playoffs:8 points2/13 FG0 assists7 turnoversH/T @statmuse Kevin Durant’s stats while Jayson Tatum is the primary defender during these playoffs: 8 points2/13 FG0 assists7 turnovers🤯H/T @statmuse https://t.co/lPsuiREbV3

Either way, the Brooklyn Nets wouldn't want to lose Kevin Durant. The situation has come where they must trade Durant. The Boston Celtics should be one of the first calls that Sean Marks makes when shopping offers for Kevin Durant.

