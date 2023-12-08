"I'm always rank myself first" - Damian Lillard shoots straight on his drip game in NBA In-Season Tournament red carpet Q&A

The NBA is pulling out all the stops for the inaugural In-Season Tournament with a red carpet event in Las Vegas, and stars like Damian Lillard have shown up to it dressed in their best outfits. To cover the event, retired NBA cand ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson mingled and spoke with the players.

Jefferson met up and interviewed some of the players from the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers on Thursday. He did not focus on asking them about their upcoming matchup or what they did to get to the semifinal. Instead, he spoke with them about their clothes.

He stopped some of the players to ask them what about the outfits that they were wearing, who designed it and who they thought was the best dressed.

As Lillard walked up to him on the red carpet, Jefferson immediately pointed out that he might have had the best outfit among the players.

"A lot of people are saying that (Damian Lillard) might be the best dressed. I don't know, is Dame the best dressed?" Jefferson said. "I think they say Dame might be the best dressed." (0:31-0:38)

He then asked Lillard who was Milwaukee's best-dressed player.

"When you see everybody get on that bus and you kind of checking out the fits, Where do you rank yourself?" Jefferson asked.

Dame provided his pick without hesitation.

"I mean, I'm always rank myself first," Dame replied. (1:00-1:07)

Damian Lillard is starting to find his rhythm after an inconsistent start to the season

Many in the NBA world were stunned when Dame did not end up getting traded to the Miami Heat as they were the most aggressive in pursuing a deal for the star point guard. Instead, he ended up with the Bucks after a three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

Immediately, fans expected him and Giannis Antetokounmpo to form one of the league's most dynamic scoring duos. They have been proving them right but Damian Lillard was inconsistent at the beginning of the season.

After an explosive 39-point debut, he followed it up with a six-point performance where he went to 2-for-12. He appeared inconsistent in the next few games, hitting over 30 points in some while failing to crack the 20-point mark in others.

However, it appears he is finally settling into his new role as he has put up the usual scoring number that fans have come to expect from him. After a slow performance against the Chicago Bulls (Nov. 13) where he only put up 12 points, he has averaged 27.7 points since November 15.

Under his and Giannis' leadership, the Bucks now hold the second place in the East with a 15-6 record, just half a game behind the Boston Celtics.