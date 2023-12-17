"I’m not answering anything" - Donovan Mitchell sternly quashes trade rumors around him

Donovan Mitchell is not a novice when it comes to trade rumors. The All-Star guard was dealt from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022. Now, as his name pops up in trade rumors again, he wants nothing to do with them.

Mitchell shut down rumors of him swapping jerseys after the Cavs' 127-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. He does not want to field any more questions about where he may be playing next.

“My job is to focus on this,” Mitchell said. “We have two guys that are out, so I’m not answering anything. And no disrespect. I appreciate that you have to ask the question, but I’m not going there with any of those questions. My focus is on these guys being out, us trying to find a way to get wins.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mitchell seems committed to his current squad despite its recent struggles. Cleveland (14-12) has been dealing with injuries.

Expand Tweet

Can Donovan Mitchell carry the Cavs through their injuries?

Evan Mobley underwent surgery on his left knee and is out for at least six to eight weeks. Star guard Darius Garland is also out for an extended amount of time after suffering a fractured jaw in a game.

Those are two of their main contributors. Add in the recent ankle injury to Ty Jerome and Ricky Rubio missing time to focus on his mental health, and the Cavs depth has been devastated.

The recent struggles have sparked trade rumors that the Cavs may be sellers and dealers before the February trade deadline.

Some have rumored whether Donovan Mitchell or Garland could be dealt. Both are on expensive long-term deals. Mitchell has $72 million and two more years left on his deal following this season. The second year is a player option.

Garland is under contract until 2028. He has more than $163 million left on his max extension. Both deals could be tough to move although both guards have played well when healthy this season. Some of the speculation has come from the media expecting both stars will want out of the small market of Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell should see his stock rise. He will be carrying the Cavs during the extended period without Garland and Mobley. He already took over more of the playmaking duties with 13 assists against the Hawks on Saturday.

Mitchell’s recent quotes imply that the guard is ready to shoulder the load for Cleveland. He will be key to keeping the Cavs afloat in the race for the Eastern Conference playoffs.