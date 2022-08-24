"I’m aware of the false story circling the internet, and to be clear, I have never donated blood" - Magic Johnson comes clean about blood donation rumors on social media

Magic Johnson clarified that he has never donated blood in his life after a doctored image of the LA Lakers legend was circulated on the internet. Fans reacted to the false news in extreme fashion and several memes started flooding social media.

Johnson tweeted:

"I’m aware of the false story circling the internet, and to be clear, I have never donated blood."

"Magic Johnson Shuts Down False Story About Him Donating Blood"

"CockSources" is a Twitter account that tweets out false sports statements and news, similar to "Ballsack Sports" and "Buttcrack Sports." These accounts use lewd words in their names to make it obvious that the information provided cannot be trusted. They were created to prove how fast misinformation spreads on the internet. They have hundreds of thousands of followers and while many of them identify the news for what it is, some fail to recognize it.

CockSources tweeted a photoshopped image of Magic Johnson and mentioned he was donating blood to the "Red Cross to help underprivileged communities help fight COVID-19."





CockSources tweeted: "Earlier today, NBA legend Magic Johnson donated some of his blood to the Red Cross to help underprivileged communities help fight COVID-19."

Not only did a lot of people fall for a badly-written troll post, they also took their sweet time to be hateful to the PLHIV community. Discrimination literally kills.

Magic Johnson shows his support for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

LA Sparks owner Magic Johnson at a WNBA game

After weeks of speculation and trade rumors, Kevin Durant has decided to stay in Brooklyn to honor his contract with the Brooklyn Nets. Owner Joe Tsai and the front office took a look at potential offers this summer but reportedly didn't like any of them. The situation is being compared to Kobe Bryant's predicament with the LA Lakers in the 2007 offseason when he eventually decided to stay with the franchise.

Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted: "In the end, Kevin Durant and the Nets played out in a similar way to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2007: A tumultuous summer after a trade request, talks with teams, no deal and ultimately a decision to return to the franchise."

Magic Johnson tweeted after the Brooklyn Nets announced Durant's decision to stay with the team:

"I’m happy to hear that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai worked out a deal with the dynamic superstar Kevin Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman that made KD happy and want to stay with the Nets to try to bring a championship to Brooklyn!"

Kevin Durant's ultimate decision is certainly unconventional. He doesn't appear to be a player who will throw a hissy fit or refuse to play. It appears that he will just accept the situation and decide to hoop.

However, the issue is much deeper than just Durant's availability. He reportedly demanded that the franchise should choose between him or coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. It remains to be seen how Durant will sort out his differences with the coach and the manager in the coming days.

