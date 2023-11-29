"I'm a bad bet for real" - Patrick Beverley doubles down on beef with Lakers after altercation with Austin Reaves

Patrick Beverley had a brief incident with Austin Reaves late in the third quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 138-94 win over the LA Lakers last Monday night. Speaking on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Beverley mentioned the Lakers' lack of defensive coverage on him while doubling down on his beef with the team and with Reaves.

"Nah I didn't take it personally," Beverley said. "Shoot what I shoot from the three-point percentage, I wouldn't wanna guard me either. I can't be naive to everything. You gotta go with what you think is your gameplan. But that was a bad gameplan. I'm a bad bet for real. Don't bet against me."

From Beverley's comments, he didn't take the opponent's defensive coverage on him "personally," as the Sixers guard acknowledged his abysmal shooting percentage from the 3-point line (23.3%).

However, he also mentioned that betting against him is a grave mistake for his opponents, as he considers himself the type of player who doesn't back down from a challenge. Against his former team, Beverley showed out with 12 points (4-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range), 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Besides his excellent production off the bench, especially his shooting from deep, the defense was on full tilt as well.

Patrick Beverley recalled the start of the altercation with LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves

During "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Beverley addressed his brief altercation with Lakers guard Austin Reaves late in the third quarter as him getting back for the last time the two played against one another.

"How dare you come in Chicago, in my hood, and hit me with the 'too little,'" Beverley said, "and don't think that I'm gonna come for your neck? Every time I see the Lakers until I retire -- whatever team Austin Reaves is on -- I'm on his ass. ... Because of [the taunt last season]."

When Austin Reaves hit Beverley with the "too little" move back when he was still playing for the Chicago Bulls last season, the veteran guard took offense to that. Patrick Beverley didn't like being mocked in front of his hometown and has been waiting for the next chance to strike back at Reaves ever since.

His performance against the LA Lakers was a great way to even the odds against Reaves, as the young guard did not have the best offensive nights.

Be that as it may, that altercation won't be the last time the two players will butt heads with one another, with the feud remaining strong after that game.