"I'm down bad and I blame Nikola Jokic": Bruce Brown hilariously blames 2023 NBA Finals MVP for his Vegas misadventures with Michael Malone

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown blamed Nikola Jokic for his condition after the team's championship celebrations in Vegas. Brown didn't hold back enjoying his first ring to the fullest. He also suffered the effects of it the next day. Brown hilariously claimed on Instagram Live that it was Jokic who got him drunk and was responsible for his hangover.

"I want everyone to know, this is Nikola Jokic's fault that I'm down this bad," said Brown. The way he had me drinking last night, I blame it on #15... Down bad right now."

Elliott Jarnot @elliott_jarnot All of Denver right now:

Brown, coach Michael Malone and several other players, including Jokic and Jamal Murray, were celebrating their first ring. The Nuggets only had one former NBA champion, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, on their roster this season.

Brown ensured he lived it up since the final whistle of the Nuggets' series-clinching, Game 5 win over the Miami Heat in the finals. During an interview on NBA TV, the former Nets guard hysterically exited the segment, citing he had "more drinking to do."

NBA TV @NBATV "I got some more drinking to do" 🤣🤣





It wasn't too difficult to predict that Bruce Brown would keep the same energy during Denver's parade around the city on Thursday (June 15th) and their celebrations in Vegas a day later.





Jokic getting after it Iconic picture from Las Vegas last night

Bruce Brown will likely have to take a pay cut for one year to stay long term with Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone hinted that Bruce Brown would be back next season with the team, despite rumors of his exit. Brown has a $6.8 million player option, which he could decline to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.



Take a bow Michael Malone and #MileHighBasketball for your storied championship run. Guess we now have the answer on Bruce Brown's future with the squad #BringItIn

The Nuggets have $160 million in salaries going to eight players already. That said, they might have an issue bringing Brown back. The max they could offer him is $7.8 million on a new deal. That's far less than his market value, owing to his play last season. Brown will get a better deal elsewhere.

The Nuggets only have his non-Bird rights as they signed him to the mini MLE (mid-level exception) last season. The other way they could sign him for more money is if they make drastic moves to clear cap space, but that's unlikely to happen. From a financial standpoint, Denver isn't the ideal landing spot for Brown.

However, from a basketball standpoint, staying with the Nuggets is the best move forward. The Nuggets want to re-sign Bruce Brown, considering how malleable he was in their system. He played all four positions when needed. There aren't many players out there who could do this.

Brown will likely have to accept the $7.8 million deal next year and wait for the Nuggets to get his Bird rights in 2024. That will allow them to re-sign him to a multi-year contract for more money. It's something Bobby Portis did recently with the Bucks in 2021.

He signed a two-year $8.9 million contract, declined the player option in 2022 once the Bucks got his Bird rights and re-signed for a four-year $49 million contract.

