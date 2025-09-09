Lamar Jackson's shove of a fan went so viral that it even made its way to Gilbert Arenas' show.

Ad

Jackson shoved a Buffalo Bills fan back into the stands after he hit him in the head multiple times after scoring a touchdown. As a result, the fan has been banned indefinitely from attending any other NFL stadium, including the Bills.'

That's why Arenas took issue with the incident. On Monday's edition of his show, the controversial pundit sided with the fan, and even called out the Bills for banning their own supporter from the stadium:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, we don't know the intentions," the former NBA star said (Timestamp 38:03). "Listen, I'm a fan guy. You're in Buffalo, this is our arena. I don't care who you are. (...) If I'm the owner, I'm not banning one of my fans. What are you talking about?"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

He went on to question how the Bills would even know if the fan attended another game.

Of course, this isn't the first time Arenas has made the rounds for his hot takes. The former Washington Wizards guard has always been known for his incendiary remarks, so this was only on brand with his persona.

Ravens coach stands by Lamar Jackson

Whatever the case, the NFL community actually took Lamar Jackson's side. Jackson has never been known for going at it with the fans or even other players, and while putting your hands on a fan is always a big no, he just pushed back after being hit.

Ad

That's why Ravens coach John Harbaugh went out of his way to defend Jackson's actions as well:

"We want our guys to celebrate with one another. That's the whole idea. I guess I didn't know you're not allowed to go close to the stands to do that without being attacked by a fan," Harbaugh said after the game.

Ad

The coach continued by stating that the players had a right to protect themselves from angry fans:

"You score a touchdown, you probably shouldn't have a frozen water bottle thrown at you either," Harbaugh continued. "I don't know how any of us would respond in that moment. I think it'd be something, we'd probably be thinking about protecting ourselves."

At the end of the day, there's no place for any of that in sports, nor in the NFL or the NBA. Players are human beings first and foremost, and they need to be treated with respect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More