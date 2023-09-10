"I'm the best perimeter defender" - Dillon Brooks gloats about his two-way skills after collecting Best Defensive Player of FIBA World Cup 2023

Canada completed its upset 127-118 overtime win against Team USA behind the efforts of Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Following the game, Dillon Brooks won the Best Defensive Player award for the FIBA World Cup 2023 for his impressive two-way performance. He also made some interesting comments after his award win, per the official FIBA World Cup Instagram account.

"I'm the best perimeter defender in this tournament in the world, in the NBA," Brooks said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Against USA basketball, Dillon Brooks showed out as Canada's leading scorer with 39 points (12-of-18 shooting, including 7-of-8 from 3-point range), five assists and four rebounds.

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also came to play as he dropped 31 points (11-of-20 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range), 12 assists and six rebounds. New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett chipped in with 23 points (8-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range) and seven rebounds.

As a team, Canada shot at an impressive efficiency of 51.2%, including 45.9% from 3-point range.

Dillon Brooks' previous performances for Canada in the FIBA World Cup 2023

Throughout the FIBA World Cup 2023, Brooks has been one of the most important pieces for Canada. He averaged 15.1 points per game (59.4% shooting, including 58.8% from 3-point range).

He had one of his best performances in this year's FIBA World Cup against Spain when Canada won the matchup with a score of 88-85. During the game, the Rockets wing dropped 22 points (8-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range) and five rebounds.

Before his FIBA World Cup Final performance, Dillon Brooks also showed out against Serbia despite the 95-86 loss. He scored 16 points (5-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range).

Dillon Brooks on the aftermath of falling out with the Memphis Grizzlies and online criticism

Following his subpar 2022-23 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks finds himself at a new home with the Houston Rockets ahead of the upcoming regular season.

Be that as it may, Brooks mentioned that he still receives numerous criticisms and backlash in an interview with Basket News' Donatas Urbonas.

"Obviously, the hate doesn't stop, and it keeps going," Brooks said. "But just having my country, head coach, a GM, all these guys behind me, and trying to help me to succeed, having nothing to do with the politics, contracts, any of those things... It's hard to battle against the world in a team. So it's just a great feeling."

During the Grizzlies' 2023 first-round playoff series against the Lakers, Brooks averaged 10.5 ppg (31.2% shooting, including 23.8% from 3-point range). It was a disappointing series for Brooks after talking trash to LeBron James.

The trash talk started following the Grizzlies' 103-93 win in April, when Brooks decided to aim his comments at the 19-time All-Star, as per Fox Sports.

"I don't care. He's old," Brooks said. "He wanted to say something after I got my fourth foul, he should have been saying that earlier on. I poke bears. I don't respect anyone until they come and give me 40."

The series ended up going in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers as they went ahead to win two games straight at home following Brooks' comments. They finished the series in six games.