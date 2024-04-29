"I'm a bipolar LAKER fan" - Gilbert Arenas hysterics amid LeBron James and co's Game 4 win leave Dwyane Wade in splits

Gilbert Arenas had Dwyane Wade in splits after uploading his hysterical post on Instagram showing himself watching LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Arenas, who is a Lakers fan, was going through a roller coaster ride of emotions in Game 4 of their series against the Denver Nuggets.

In a post on Instagram, Arenas uploaded his reactions while watching Game 4 of the first-round series between the Lakers and the Nuggets. He called himself a "bipolar fan" because of all the emotions he's feeling as a fan of the historic franchise.

"Only REAL LAKER fans Sound like this on EVERY PLAY #2kenergy🗣️Im a bipolar LAKER fan 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 Good Win Last night boys "History in the making" 💯 #nochillgilYT," Arenas wrote.

Gilbert Arenas was wearing a cool LA Lakers jacket with Lakers-themed sneakers. He also had rings on his fingers, most likely replicas of some of the rings the franchise has won over the years. He didn't win a title when he was a player, so it's not a championship ring.

Some fans might see the video and immediately assume that Arenas is mocking the Lakers. However, the three-time All-Star grew up in LA and was a Lakers fan. He just didn't play for the team during his NBA career.

Considering how the Lakers have performed in the first round against the Denver Nuggets, it's understandable how their fans will react watching the team. The Lakers would take the lead in the first half but fail to finish the Nuggets and lose the game.

It happened in Games 1 to 3, but Game 4 was a different story. The Lakers held on to their lead to avoid getting swept. Arenas can also be seen blaming coach Darvin Ham, which is the common theme among Lakers fans on social media.

Nevertheless, Arenas' hysterics on social media broke Dwyane Wade in laughter. Here's the Miami Heat superstar's reaction to Agent Zero's hilarious post.

Dwyane Wade's reaction to Gilbert Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas is not a big fan of Darvin Ham

Just like many LA Lakers fans on social media, Gilbert Arenas is not a fan of Darvin Ham's coaching this postseason. Arenas argued on a recent episode of the "Gil's Arena" podcast that Ham should keep a tight rotation. He wants the coach to trust his stars in the playoffs to play 40+ minutes per game.

"There's no time to come out of the game. If they wanna sub their best player I get to come and eat? Let's do that. But either Anthony Davis or LeBron or both gotta play 45+.

"This is the playoffs. You got three players who shouldn't think about it unless they're in foul trouble. Don't even think about subbing them out of the game," Arenas said.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers have another chance at extending the series on Monday when they face the Nuggets in Game 5.

