"I'm buying front row tickets to that b*tch": Anthony Edwards predicts 'monster' Luka Doncic performance as he shares feelings on Lakers-Mavs game

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards weighed in on the high-profile trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers last weekend. Edwards is hyped for the game when Doncic will play against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

On Wednesday, Edwards posted on Instagram a short clip of an interview where he talked about the blockbuster trade and shared his excitement toward Doncic. Edwards said the trade is "crazy," as Doncic carried Dallas to its first NBA finals appearance in 13 years last season.

"It's crazy," Edwards said. "He just took them to the finals. He beat me and took his team to the Finals. ... He just took y'all to the Finals."

On their way to the NBA Finals, Doncic and the Mavs faced Edwards' Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. Minnesota fell short, but its appearance was historic as it was just the franchise's second conference finals.

When asked if the move created a "monster" out of Doncic, Edwards replied in the affirmative:

"If the respect that I got for him is where I think it is, yeah, they created a monster. Hell yeah," Edwards said. "I'm excited to play the Lakers now. Like, because they created a monster. ... He was getting 35 like it ain't nothing."

Aside from looking forward to facing Doncic with his new team, the Minnesota star added that he is also looking forward for the first time that the Lakers and Mavs will face each other.

"I'm excited to see the first time that the Lakers play Dallas in Dallas. I'm super excited to see that," Edwards exclaimed. "If we are not playing, I'm buying front row tickets to that b*tch. For real."

Edwards wrote in the caption: "They created a monster Jack."

Luka Doncic and Edwards can face each other again in the playoffs this season. Currently, LA (29-19) is fifth in the competitive Western Conference, while Minnesota is seventh (27-23).

When is Luka Doncic's Lakers debut and the Lakers-Mavs showdown?

Luka Doncic's highly-anticipated debut with the LA Lakers will likely happen in the Lakers game on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena. The new Lakers star had not played a game since Christmas Day due to a calf injury.

Several reports have indicated that the game against Indiana will be Doncic's first with the purple and gold. Further, Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters after the team's blowout win against the LA Clippers on Tuesday that Doncic's debut is "maybe Saturday."

ESPN has already adjusted its broadcast schedule in anticipation of the superstar's debut. The media giant announced via a press release that the Lakers-Pacers game will replace the previously scheduled Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns matchup on its platforms.

It won't be long until Doncic faces his former team. The Dallas Mavericks will visit LA on Feb. 25. Ironically, the next Lakers game after its showdown with the Mavs will be against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves two days later on Feb. 27.

Luka Doncic's Dallas return could happen on April 9 as the Lakers are scheduled to play the Mavs at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

