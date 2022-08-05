“I’m calling baloney… These teams are in the business of winning” - NBA analyst dismisses latest reports of teams being unwilling to help Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are still waiting for any team to up its price to acquire their superstar forward, Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade. But there's been a lack of recent movement in regards to Durant.

According to a recent report, a team source believes "no one wants to help Brooklyn get a deal done." However, on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless called the notion "baloney." Bayless said that regardless of the teams, organizations are self-motivated and willing to facilitate a trade if there is any way they can benefit themselves.

“The quote in question from a team source – 'No one wants to help Brooklyn get a deal done' – I’m calling baloney on this quote. These teams are in the business of winning, and the reasons other teams do facilitate trades is they win from it, they gain from it.”

Durant is the hottest name in the trade market, and it's not often a player of his caliber is available.

With four years remaining on Durant's contract, it's created a roadblock to any negotiation. Regardless, the Nets remain aggressive with their asking price for the 12-time All-Star and four-time scoring champ.

With next season inching closer, some have wondered if Durant could suit up for the team to start the year.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"There could be some truth to it that all the NBA owners have decided to dig in and not help Kevin get out of Brooklyn...It's no fun to root for these guys if they blow up and ignore contracts." — Sources suggests teams don't want to help Brooklyn trade KD:"There could be some truth to it that all the NBA owners have decided to dig in and not help Kevin get out of Brooklyn...It's no fun to root for these guys if they blow up and ignore contracts." — @RealSkipBayless Sources suggests teams don't want to help Brooklyn trade KD: "There could be some truth to it that all the NBA owners have decided to dig in and not help Kevin get out of Brooklyn...It's no fun to root for these guys if they blow up and ignore contracts." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/I4Bw5dDju9

Basketball fans wait for a resolution between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

The basketball world continues to wait to see if Durant and the Nets will find a suitor in trade negotiations. There's been no shortage of teams that have been intrigued about acquiring the superstar forward.

Although KD has dealt with injuries recently, he's still a dominant force. Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

Nets Videos @SNYNets There is "a lot of pessimism" on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future







with the latest notes in Brooklyn: There is "a lot of pessimism" on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future Kyrie Irving is "in a good place and comfortable" with the Nets right now @IanBegley with the latest notes in Brooklyn: on.sny.tv/9D27KRF ▪️ There is "a lot of pessimism" on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future▪️ Kyrie Irving is "in a good place and comfortable" with the Nets right now@IanBegley with the latest notes in Brooklyn: on.sny.tv/9D27KRF https://t.co/eUgyqJOBdn

There's been much speculation surrounding Brooklyn over the immediate future of Durant and teammate Kyrie Irving. For now, will have to wait to see if Durant will be on the move to another organization.

Durant, who will turn 34 in September, has played in 90 of 226 games in the regular season in three years in Brooklyn. He's due $44.1 million, with his contract increasing every year until he gets paid $53.2 million in 2025-26, when he will be 37. His attempt to form his own super team has resulted in one playoff series win in three seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far