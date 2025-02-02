"I'm calling BS on both of them" - Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James & Anthony Davis for demanding reinforcements despite elite PER

Reports have emerged about LeBron James and Anthony Davis wanting the LA Lakers front office to acquire players for the team to become a legit contender. Davis, in particular, has publicly said the Lakers need another big star so he can maximize his skill set at the power forward position.

These reported requests don't sit well with analyst Skip Bayless. In a video uploaded on the YouTube channel of "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless slammed the All-Star duo of LBJ and AD for wanting more pieces:

"I'm calling BS on both of them, I'm sorry," said Bayless. "Even their agent Rich Paul dropped hints with the media...seriously? How about these two players?"

In particular, Bayless argued that James and Davis were sufficient for the Lakers because they were already dominant in one key statistic this season:

"Player efficiency rating — it's a tell-all," explained the veteran journalist. "You can hang your NBA Finals hats on it."

Pioneered by columnist John Hollinger in his 2005 book Pro Basketball Forecast, player efficiency rating (PER) is defined as "a rating of a player's per-minute productivity." PER is designed to sum up the value of a player's contributions (such as points, rebounds, and assists) and detrimental actions (including missed shots and turnovers).

According to Bayless, Davis and James are currently fifth and 15th, respectively, among all players in the league in terms of PER. He then explained how they would actually be fourth and eighth or even second and fifth in PER, if more qualifiers (such as minimum number of games played) were added to the equation.

"I'll take these two over any two you can throw at me from any other team," Bayless asserted. "And they're complaining about needing more help? Stop it...get that you-know-what out of here."

LeBron James' agent not pursuing De'Aaron Fox because of team's desire to retain Austin Reaves

Speculations are rife about the Lakers front office making potential moves as the trade deadline approaches. One NBA insider, however, has come out with a report about what the Lakers will supposedly not do.

According to Jake Fischer, the Lakers are not pursuing De'Aaron Fox — who has reportedly been placed on the trade block by the Sacramento Kings — because they do not intend to give up one of their prized young players in exchange for the All-Star guard:

"The Lakers have zero intention of parting with Sacramento's presumed top target in any Fox discussions: Austin Reaves," wrote Fischer.

Fischer claimed that Paul is aware of the Lakers wanting to retain Reaves, which is why Fox himself reportedly isn't eyeing the Lakers as his next destination.

