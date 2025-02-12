"I'm calling cap" - Ex-Lakers guard dismisses rumors of LeBron James being salty over Luka Doncic stealing the spotlight in LA

LeBron James' newest on-court partnership with Luka Doncic debuted on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. It took a little over a week for Doncic to make his Lakers debut, given that he was recovering from a calf injury sustained last Christmas. Thankfully, the Slovenian superstar didn't take too long to suit up for LA for the first time at his new home.

While Doncic was the highlight of the game, rumors are circulating that King James was upset about the attention the newest recruit received. However, that doesn't seem to be true.

Former Lakers player Lou Williams went on FanDuel's NBA show to explain how LeBron James was excited for the point guard and disregarded the rumors.

"LeBron James was ecstatic to the point of warming up in the Luka Doncic giveaway shirt," Williams said. "... Usually LeBron goes last when lineups are announced. Luka went last. This is a full on embrace... I'm calling cap."

Williams also noted how motivated James was during Luka Doncic's debut. LeBron James was arguably the best player on Monday and, as team captain, did all he could to lead by example. While it will take some time for James and Doncic to sync their chemistry, they already put on a scary display against the Jazz, signaling that they have the potential to become one of the biggest threats.

LeBron James leads Lakers to victory in Luka Doncic's debut

The moment everyone has been waiting for has ended as Luka Doncic debuted against the Utah Jazz on Monday. It was a highly anticipated debut, given how Doncic suited up with one of the NBA's royal teams and was going to play next to LeBron James. While all eyes were on Doncic, King James did all he could to show his new teammate what it meant to be a Laker.

James carried his team to an overwhelming 132-113 victory. He added 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, with support mainly from Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Following a 45-point performance against the Indiana Pacers last Saturday, Reaves continued his strong play. He recorded 22 points, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block. Meanwhile, Hachimura contributed effectively on both sides of the court, scoring 21 points, grabbing six rebounds and making two steals.

Luka Doncic, on the other hand, was given minute restrictions due to his calf injury. While he may seemingly have fully recovered, the coaching staff and medical team want to be safe than sorry. Nevertheless, Doncic provided valuable numbers for the Lakers. He added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes of play.

If Luka Doncic had more playing time, it would be scary to imagine what he could do on the court with LeBron James.

