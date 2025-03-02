"I'm calling it right now": Steph Curry makes bombshell claim about dunking after rare NBA feat

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry accomplished a rare feat against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The four-time NBA champion secured his first dunk in years during the fourth quarter and later made a striking statement about it post-game.

Speaking to the media after his team's 126-119 loss in Pennsylvania, Curry surprisingly said that the dunk might be his last ever in the NBA. Anthony Slater of the Athletic posted a clip of the 11-time All-Star on X (formerly Twitter) as he explained the reason behind his answer:

"I am feeling pretty good after dealing with some knee stuff all year and you want to take advantage of a cherry pick opportunity, that would probably be my last dunk though," Curry said "I'm calling it right now, that was the last one you're going to see," he declared.

The Bay Area legend was questioned further about his reaction after the dunk. Curry pointed to the bench after his rare feat and explained whom he was pointing at during the press conference:

"Ironically, this morning at shoot around Stackhouse said he wanted to see a dunk; he had said it all year and I haven't heard that in years and it happened tonight, it's kinda funny though," Curry explaied.

Jerry Stackhouse joined the Warriors coaching staff as an assistant at the start of the season after coaching the Vanderbilt Commodores for five years. Despite getting his dunk, Stackhouse's former team had the last laugh as the 76ers beat the Warriors to end their five-game winning streak.

Steph Curry reminisces on the last time he dunked after slamming it down against the 76ers

Before claiming he has retired from dunking, Curry reminisced on the last time he slammed the ball in an NBA game. Speaking with the media after their loss against the Sixers, the Warriors guard was asked if he remembered his last dunk during a match.

The 11-time All-Star said he did remember and took a trip down memory lane while remembering the feat:

"Of course, I do, six years at home right wing, right corner, in the back cut, I think it was a pass from KD." the former MVP recalled.

Curry provided another piece of trivia regarding his dunks, revealing that he has never dunked at the Chase Center and that all of his dunks have come at the Oracle Arena. The guard's first dunk in six years occurred in the fourth quarter after a fast break pass from Buddy Hield.

