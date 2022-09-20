"I'm comparing him up there with the Hakeem Olajuwon" - Former NBA champion claims Nikola Jokic is arguably the most skilled big ever

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has become one of the NBA's top superstars after winning back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards. On a recent episode of The "DNBA Show," analyst and former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins detailed why Jokic is among the most skilled big men of all time. He even compared Jokic to Hall-of-Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon.

"I actually think Jokic is the most or one of the most skilled big man to ever play the game, Perkins said. "And we'll talk about, like, I'm comparing him up there with the Hakeem Olajuwon. I already feel like he's the best passing big man. Some people are saying, oh, Jokic is not that great of a defender. Well, those people are wrong.

"He's pretty agile when it comes to switching pick and rolls, and he's pretty good in actual drop coverage in the pick and roll. He's good at relocating his man, things to that nature, you know, and I watch him, and I say, you know what, his IQ is probably one of the best in the game."

Plenty still question how special of a superstar Nikola Jokic is on the court. Despite his impressive accolades, many continue to believe that Jokic has been underrated. In his last two seasons, Jokic has averaged 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 36.0% from three-point range.

At 27, Jokic has the tools to continue to be a dominant force for years.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets look to contend in the Western Conference

Nikola Jokic has taken his game to another level over the last couple of seasons. Jokic has become a gifted scorer and one of the most versatile bigs in the entire league. It seems as if in every game, Jokic dazzles fans with his sensational playmaking ability.

The results have backed up his performance. Jokic won the NBA's MVP award in consecutive seasons. Jokic performed at a high level, with numerous teammates sidelined. The Nuggets won 48 games with much of their core out with injuries.

How did Nikola Jokic make this?! 🤯



How did Nikola Jokic make this?! 🤯 https://t.co/mJeZlRF51K

Jamaal Murray, Michael Porter Jr and Aaron Gordon are expected to return to the court this year. Denver looks to have the pieces to make a run. If Jokic can continue to play at his current level, the Nuggets could become a serious championship contender in the Western Conference.

