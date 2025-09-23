  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dwight Howard
  • "I’m crazy bout you": Dwight Howard and Amber Rose take PDA to another level during love birds' latest outing

"I’m crazy bout you": Dwight Howard and Amber Rose take PDA to another level during love birds' latest outing

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 06:46 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn
Dwight Howard and Amber Rose take PDA to another level during love birds' latest outing - Source: Imagn

Former NBA star Dwight Howard and his wife Amber Rose Howard shared an update about their relationship on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 22. In the post, Howard was all smiles with Amber Rose on her side as he posted numerous photos of them, including their appearance on the red carpet of the "Inside USA," in which Howard was part of the cast.

Ad

In the caption, Howard said that he relished the time he spent with her wife Amber Rose.

"24hrs 😍🥰😘👰🏾‍♀️ which one yall fave pic. @amylucianiworld I’m crazy bout you. 🤪," Howard wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Amber Rose reciprocated Howard's sweet post by commenting on how much she adored her husband.

"I just love you 🤎 24 Hrs!!," she wrote.
Amber Rose Howard&#039;s IG comment
Amber Rose Howard's IG comment

The couple got engaged in December 2024 before tying the knot in January 2025. However, their marriage had a rough patch six months later, with Amber Rose filing for a divorce.

Ad

The two have since reconciled and have posted numerous photos together on social media to reaffirm that they continue to go strong.

Earlier this month, Howard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025 as one of the headliners alongside Carmelo Anthony.

Howard played 18 years in the NBA and was known for his defensive prowess, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award five times. He also won an NBA title with the LA Lakers in 2020.

Ad

Dwight Howard talks about becoming a Hall of Fame

It was not long ago that Dwight Howard played in the NBA. Now, he is a basketball Hall of Famer, joining some of the greatest players who have ever played the game.

According to Howard, he took pride in his longevity as a player, on top of his all-out attitude whenever he sees action on the court.

Ad
“I’m most proud of the fact that I’ve had longevity, and I’ve been able to play as long as I’ve been able play and stay as healthy as I have,” he said.
“And I want people to say that one thing about me is that I was always going to put my best foot forward, 100% effort. They can say, ‘No matter what it is, he’s going to put in everything he has.’”

Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-2022 season with the Lakers. He finished his career with averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications