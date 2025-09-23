"I’m crazy bout you": Dwight Howard and Amber Rose take PDA to another level during love birds' latest outing

Former NBA star Dwight Howard and his wife Amber Rose Howard shared an update about their relationship on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 22. In the post, Howard was all smiles with Amber Rose on her side as he posted numerous photos of them, including their appearance on the red carpet of the &quot;Inside USA,&quot; in which Howard was part of the cast. In the caption, Howard said that he relished the time he spent with her wife Amber Rose. &quot;24hrs 😍🥰😘👰🏾‍♀️ which one yall fave pic. @amylucianiworld I’m crazy bout you. 🤪,&quot; Howard wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmber Rose reciprocated Howard's sweet post by commenting on how much she adored her husband. &quot;I just love you 🤎 24 Hrs!!,&quot; she wrote. Amber Rose Howard's IG commentThe couple got engaged in December 2024 before tying the knot in January 2025. However, their marriage had a rough patch six months later, with Amber Rose filing for a divorce. The two have since reconciled and have posted numerous photos together on social media to reaffirm that they continue to go strong. Earlier this month, Howard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025 as one of the headliners alongside Carmelo Anthony.Howard played 18 years in the NBA and was known for his defensive prowess, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award five times. He also won an NBA title with the LA Lakers in 2020. Dwight Howard talks about becoming a Hall of FameIt was not long ago that Dwight Howard played in the NBA. Now, he is a basketball Hall of Famer, joining some of the greatest players who have ever played the game. According to Howard, he took pride in his longevity as a player, on top of his all-out attitude whenever he sees action on the court. “I’m most proud of the fact that I’ve had longevity, and I’ve been able to play as long as I’ve been able play and stay as healthy as I have,” he said. “And I want people to say that one thing about me is that I was always going to put my best foot forward, 100% effort. They can say, ‘No matter what it is, he’s going to put in everything he has.’”Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-2022 season with the Lakers. He finished his career with averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.