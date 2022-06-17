"I’m depressed af but it’s still F**k Draymond Green", "EVERYONE GANGSTA TILL DRAYMOND GREEN HITS A 3" - Fans don't hold back after now-4x champion goes hot from 3 in Game 6 of NBA Finals

Draymond Green turned in his best performance in Game 6 to help the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Finals. The outspoken forward scored 12 points, which was highlighted by two 3-point shots that had Boston Celtics fans shaking their heads in disbelief.

Before hitting his first 3-pointer in Game 6, the former Defensive Player of the Year was 0-11 from beyond the arc. The Warriors are nearly invincible when Green sinks at least one long-range shot in a game. Golden State is now 20-1 for the season when he makes one and a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs.

Boston Celtics fans and Golden State Warriors followers quickly took to social media to express either disbelief or elation at Green’s timely shooting:

"I'm depressed af but it's still F**k Draymond Green"

Nick Fasoli @Fastoolie I’m depressed af but it’s still Fuck Draymond Green I’m depressed af but it’s still Fuck Draymond Green

r/Warriors 🏆 @GSWReddit Everyone’s gangsta until Draymond starts hitting threes Everyone’s gangsta until Draymond starts hitting threes

bls @lilabeedy Draymond Green three’s gotta feel like tombstone piledriver Draymond Green three’s gotta feel like tombstone piledriver

derrick johnson @youngrunner314 Breaking news Draymond Green can actually shoot a three Breaking news Draymond Green can actually shoot a three😭😭😭😭😭

Jared Stillman @JaredStillman I figured they were about to stop the game and have a ceremony to celebrate Draymond Green finally hitting a wide-open three. I figured they were about to stop the game and have a ceremony to celebrate Draymond Green finally hitting a wide-open three.

Tyrae @imTyraee A Draymond green three pointer gotta feel like a shotgun to da chest A Draymond green three pointer gotta feel like a shotgun to da chest

deville. 💨 @d3Ville_ draymond green scored a three, it’s the end of the world. draymond green scored a three, it’s the end of the world.

mario coradο @mario_corado Happy for Steph and Klay but it’s still fuck DRAYMOND Green Happy for Steph and Klay but it’s still fuck DRAYMOND Green

Green made only 2-5 attempts from rainbow territory, but those two shots were momentum-gathering hits. His first 3-pointer came when the Warriors staged a 21-0 run in the last two minutes of the first quarter. Golden State must have felt they had the game in the bag as soon as Green connected on a three.

The four-time All-Star’s first-quarter 3-pointer helped push the Golden State Warriors to a lead they would never relinquish. Boston’s defense started to react, putting tighter coverage on Green and allowing more space for Steph Curry to operate.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



It's the largest scoring run in a Finals game in the last 50 seasons.



theathletic.com/live-blogs/war… The Warriors went on a 21-0 run with 2:27 left in the first quarterIt's the largest scoring run in a Finals game in the last 50 seasons. The Warriors went on a 21-0 run with 2:27 left in the first quarter 🔥It's the largest scoring run in a Finals game in the last 50 seasons. theathletic.com/live-blogs/war… https://t.co/CeyaJWEba2

Draymond Green’s fingerprints, however, weren’t just on his 3-point shots. It was his hustle, defense and leadership that reminded basketball fans of how crucial he is to the Golden State Warriors’ success. The now four-time champ added 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to his impressive night.

Draymond Green bounced back after a terrible start to the NBA Finals

Draymond Green bucked a terrible start to the NBA Finals with vintage performances in Games 5 and 6.

The first three games of the NBA Finals might be the worst stretch of Draymond Green’s career. He fouled out in two of the first three games and had as many points (15) as fouls.

Green looked slow on defense and, except in Game 2, lacked the physicality and energy that have been hallmarks of his career.

It got to a point where he became almost unplayable on offense. At one point in Game 4, Steve Kerr had to pull him out as the Warriors looked inept due to Green’s lack of offense. In Games 5 and 6, vintage “Dray” came out to put his stamp on the NBA Finals.

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh Draymond Green is 5-12 (.263) on 2s, 0-7 (.000) on 3s, 5-10 (.500) on FT in this Finals. His .321 True Shooting% is the lowest for any player with 100+ minutes in the first three games of the Finals since @Stathead began tracking in '84. Moments like this, Celtics just leave him. Draymond Green is 5-12 (.263) on 2s, 0-7 (.000) on 3s, 5-10 (.500) on FT in this Finals. His .321 True Shooting% is the lowest for any player with 100+ minutes in the first three games of the Finals since @Stathead began tracking in '84. Moments like this, Celtics just leave him. https://t.co/iqgL1baZrG

Green averaged 10 points on 50% shooting to go with 9.5 rebounds and seven assists in the last two games of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors’ veteran heart and soul showed that finishing strong was the only way to make up for his historically horrific start.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Steph, Klay, Dray & Iggy win their 4th ring together THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ARE NBA CHAMPIONSSteph, Klay, Dray & Iggy win their 4th ring together THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆Steph, Klay, Dray & Iggy win their 4th ring together 💍 https://t.co/n6UvVPR4Yz

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry now have four championship rings. This one might prove to be the sweetest for Thompson and Green, particularly after all they’ve been through.

