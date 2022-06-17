"I’m depressed af but it’s still F**k Draymond Green", "EVERYONE GANGSTA TILL DRAYMOND GREEN HITS A 3" - Fans don't hold back after now-4x champion goes hot from 3 in Game 6 of NBA Finals

Draymond Green turned in his best performance in Game 6 to help the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Finals. The outspoken forward scored 12 points, which was highlighted by two 3-point shots that had Boston Celtics fans shaking their heads in disbelief.
Before hitting his first 3-pointer in Game 6, the former Defensive Player of the Year was 0-11 from beyond the arc. The Warriors are nearly invincible when Green sinks at least one long-range shot in a game. Golden State is now 20-1 for the season when he makes one and a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs.
Boston Celtics fans and Golden State Warriors followers quickly took to social media to express either disbelief or elation at Green’s timely shooting:
"I'm depressed af but it's still F**k Draymond Green"
Green made only 2-5 attempts from rainbow territory, but those two shots were momentum-gathering hits. His first 3-pointer came when the Warriors staged a 21-0 run in the last two minutes of the first quarter. Golden State must have felt they had the game in the bag as soon as Green connected on a three.
The four-time All-Star’s first-quarter 3-pointer helped push the Golden State Warriors to a lead they would never relinquish. Boston’s defense started to react, putting tighter coverage on Green and allowing more space for Steph Curry to operate.
Draymond Green’s fingerprints, however, weren’t just on his 3-point shots. It was his hustle, defense and leadership that reminded basketball fans of how crucial he is to the Golden State Warriors’ success. The now four-time champ added 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to his impressive night.
Draymond Green bounced back after a terrible start to the NBA Finals
The first three games of the NBA Finals might be the worst stretch of Draymond Green’s career. He fouled out in two of the first three games and had as many points (15) as fouls.
Green looked slow on defense and, except in Game 2, lacked the physicality and energy that have been hallmarks of his career.
It got to a point where he became almost unplayable on offense. At one point in Game 4, Steve Kerr had to pull him out as the Warriors looked inept due to Green’s lack of offense. In Games 5 and 6, vintage “Dray” came out to put his stamp on the NBA Finals.
Green averaged 10 points on 50% shooting to go with 9.5 rebounds and seven assists in the last two games of the NBA Finals.
The Warriors’ veteran heart and soul showed that finishing strong was the only way to make up for his historically horrific start.
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry now have four championship rings. This one might prove to be the sweetest for Thompson and Green, particularly after all they’ve been through.