“I’m disgusted because you got a bunch of fools out that’s raving about Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant” - Stephen A. Smith believes Kyrie Irving’s 50-pt is evidence of “what he’s robbing us of”

Kyrie Irving put on a show and proved to us once again that he is one of the top-five players in the league. He dropped a massive 50-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets to snap Brooklyn's losing streak.

However, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith said he was not that impressed with Irving's astonishing night. He went on to the extremes of saying that he was rather disgusted.

Kyrie was in his bag all night as the Hornets struggled to keep him contained.To top it off, he scored 50 by taking a mere 19 shots. He got to the rim at will, hit tough jumpers over the outstretched hands of defenders and dished it out to teammates for easy buckets. This is the version of Irving that Brooklyn envisioned being paired with Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Kyrie Irving is the first player to have multiple games of 50+ points, 75% from 3, and 75% from the field. #NBA75 Kyrie Irving is the first player to have multiple games of 50+ points, 75% from 3, and 75% from the field. #NBA75 https://t.co/l22hnAPuOv

Unfortunately for the Nets, he's only been available for 17 games this season and with Harden gone that puts pressure on Durant to perform.

NBA analyst and television personality Stephen A. Smith pointed to Kyrie Irving's lack of availability as the reason why he was disgusted. He said that he was not concerned with Kyrie's talent since he knows he's one of a kind but rather about his availability and commitment to play. Here's what he said:

"It made me want to throw up, I am disgusted. Because you got a bunch of fools raving about Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant clapping and all of this other stuff."

"Kevin Durant should be sick. The fans who love Kyrie Irving should be sick because you know what last night was evidence of?"

"What he is robbing us of...... He scored 50, so..... everybody gets caught up in the show and forget the fact that you ain't available half the time."

Stephen A. Smith is known for his controversial statements but looks like he got it bang-on this time around. What is the point of a player scoring 50 in one game and not turning up for the other games when they matter more, considering the Nets are the eighth seed at the moment.

Can Kyrie Irving help guide the Brooklyn Nets to an NBA championship in the foreseeable future?

The Brooklyn Nets started out as hot favorites to win an NBA championship. That was considering they had three future first ballot Hall-of-Famers in their prime competing on the same roster.

However, things have gone down hill since Kyrie Irving's refusal to be vaccinated barred him from participating in home games due to the mandates in New York. This puts pressure on an already injury prone Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Harden has left for greener pastures due to his evident frustration. The Nets' hopes are now riding on either Irving consenting to get vaccinated or the state of New York lifting their mandate. Both look like a hail mary at this point, making things a little difficult for the Nets.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Sources: In addition to friction between James Harden and Kyrie Irving over Irving's availability, Harden also clashed with Kevin Durant on multiple fronts, including their ideals of the team's culture.



Many in BKN questioned Harden's commitment to the team prior to the trade. Sources: In addition to friction between James Harden and Kyrie Irving over Irving's availability, Harden also clashed with Kevin Durant on multiple fronts, including their ideals of the team's culture. Many in BKN questioned Harden's commitment to the team prior to the trade.

Kyrie, when he is available, is a bonafide star who could single-handedly win you a playoff series. But judging by the current situation, it looks highly likely that the superstar will be able to help.

The Nets’ playoff position might be a strategic ploy to have Irving available for more games. However that won't be enough when they go up against more determined teams such as the Bulls, Bucks and 76ers despite being loaded with talent.

Having your playoff hopes ride on a guy who at the moment makes playing in the league look like a part-time gig seems to be a rather unwise decision. Don't be surprised if the Nets get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs this year.

