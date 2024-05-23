"I'm so disgusted with these punk-a*s NBA players" - Charles Barkley reveals rejecting several GM offers despite potential exit from NBA TNT

NBA icon Charles Barkley told Dan Patrick that he's had the chance to be a general manager but has rejected the offers while discussing the trend of coaches getting fired with sportscaster Dan Patrick on Thursday. The former Philadelphia 76ers star and Patrick talked about how recent coaches like J.B. Bickerstaff, Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham were fired after this season.

"I'm so disgusted with these punk-a** NBA players today," Barkley said. "Same thing happened to Darvin Ham and Frank Vogel. It's always somebody else's fault."

Barkley has not been a coach or had a front office role. Immediately after retiring from the NBA after 16 seasons in 2000, the forward transitioned to being an analyst for TNT. Even as an analyst, the Round Mound of Rebound would get offers for a front office position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While discussing what happened to the coaches, Barkley said that he had been offered to become a general manager by multiple organizations.

"I've interviewed for three front offices jobs. ... "It's been, probably been, about five or seven years. But I wanted complete control," Barkley said.

Expand Tweet

Patrick asked Barkley which teams reached out to him, but he declined to say the names of the teams. He also said he wanted to be a general manager. According to him, it's a great position because they rarely get blamed for any team's lack of success.

Even with "Inside the NBA's" potential end after the 2024-25 season, Barkley has remained loyal and didn't accept any offer to become a general manager.

Also read: "Wtf are you talking about?"- Aces' Dearica Hamby slams Charles Barkley for calling out Caitlin Clark hate

Morale is low at 'Inside the NBA,' according to Charles Barkley

The beloved TNT show is in jeopardy as a new TV deal that doesn't include the company is set to be finalized. Charles Barkley and the crew have nowhere to go, which could lead to a cancellation. He told Dan Patrick that morale was low on the set of the show.

"Morale sucks, plain and simple. ... These people I work with, they screwed this thing up, clearly," Barkley said. "We don't have zero idea what's going to happen. I don't feel good; I'm not going to lie. We don't have zero idea what's going to happen. I don't feel good; I'm not going to lie."

Expand Tweet

Barkley said he had a chance to talk to the crew to sign the show to his own production company, "Fine Line Productions."

Also read: "People I work with screwed this up so badly": Riled up Charles Barkley unloads on TNT's handling of NBA broadcasting rights