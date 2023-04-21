"I’m done, man”- Ty Lue has a weird ending to his press conference as Clippers lose Game 3

LA Clippers coach Ty Lue's weird ending to Thursday's press conference after the team's129-124 loss in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns caused quite the stir. Lue vented his frustrations with the officials in a passive way, refusing to go on an extreme rant and avoid getting fined. Here's what the championship-winning coach said:

"Hopefully... I can't say that. Hopefully... I'm done tonight man!"

There was a significant free throw disparity between the teams. The Suns made 36 trips to the foul line, while the Clippers had 25. The Clippers didn't get enough calls despite attacking the rim frequently and staying aggressive all night.

Tye Lue has been wise in saving his money by avoiding paying fines for speaking against officiating. He maintained his composure even in the playoffs this time around. The game's momentum could've shifted in favor of LA if not for the free throw disparity.

They needed that momentum, especially with superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both sidelined. Lue's comments suggest the Clippers were unimpressed with how the game was called, especially after they put in a valiant effort without their best players.

Ty Lue impressed with LA Clippers' efforts in Game 3 loss

Ty Lue couldn't have asked for more from his team during their Game 3 loss against the Phoenix Suns. Playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the LA Clippers had a legitimate shot at beating a healthy Suns team. It needed a 45-point explosion from Devin Booker and a 21-free-throw attempt differential to separate the two sides.

Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Bones Hyland kept the Clippers in the game throughout 48 minutes. Powell tallied 42 points, filling in for Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup. He shot 65.3%, including seven 3s. Meanwhile, Westbrook bagged 30 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals, shooting 47.8%. Hyland ended with 20 points on 50.0% shooting.

Clippers, Suns battling on NBA TV! Russell Westbrook cuts into the leadClippers, Suns battling on NBA TV! Russell Westbrook cuts into the lead 👀Clippers, Suns battling on NBA TV! https://t.co/JbgQ8ryhjr

Kawhi Leonard remains day-to-day ahead of Game 4, while Paul George is out for the series. However, the Clippers' Game 3 performances give Ty Lue optimism about the team's chances of protecting home court in the next game and tying the series 2-2.

The Phoenix Suns have glaring weaknesses on the defensive end, which the LA Clippers exploited to a great extent in Game 3, despite being shorthanded. If they can build off this win and stay aggressive, an upset in the next game could be on the cards.

