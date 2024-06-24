“I’m done with podcasting”- JJ Redick takes hiatus from NBA media content space

On Monday afternoon, the LA Lakers introduced JJ Redick as their next coach. During his news conference, he gave an insight into his ventures off the court.

He might be a coach now, but that is not the route Redick first took upon retiring as a player. Instead, he embraced a career in broadcasting. Along with being an analyst on television, he hosted his hit podcast, "The Old Man & The Three."

While speaking to reporters, including Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, JJ Redick touched on the future of his podcasts. He plans on taking a break from that for now as he prepares to coach the Lakers.

Aside from "The Old Man & The Three," Redick had another podcast that was gaining traction. Midway through last season, he started "Mind the Game" with LeBron James.

Amid the rumors of Redick being a candidate for this position, many wondered if his shows would continue. It didn't take long for the longtime NBA sharpshooter to answer the one question on everyone's mind.

With Redick saying he is taking a break from podcasting, it likely means the end of "Mind the Game." The show finishes with just nine total episodes.

JJ Redick speaks on lack of coaching experience upon taking Lakers coaching job

With stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the Lakers have expectations of being in the title picture. This is one reason why many were against the idea of JJ Redick taking the job, seeing that he has no experience.

During his news conference, Redick touched on these factors. He understands that he signed on for a big job despite the lack of qualifications. However, he is not shying away from the goal at hand. Redick's goal is to be as adaptable as possible while trying to help the Lakers contend.

"I have never coached in the NBA before," Redick said. "I don't know if you guys have heard that.

"The expectation is a championship. It's my job, it's the staff's job, it's Rob's job (general manager Rob Pelinka), it's all of us to deliver a championship-caliber team."

It is now on JJ Redick to try to help the Lakers bounce back in 2024-25. After reaching the conference finals in 2023, they saw a first-round exit in 2024. Matched up with the defending champion Denver Nuggets in round one, LeBron and company were sent home in just five games.

While he doesn't have the coaching experience, Redick has been in and around the NBA for nearly the past two decades. This is something he'll have to heavily rely on as he navigates his first year with the Lakers.