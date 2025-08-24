"I'm entering unc status": Klay Thompson makes major admission as he gets overwhelmed by nostalgic memories

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson will enter his 15th year in the league this season, and he will be aiming to win his fifth NBA title. On Sunday, he made a major admission while sharing his reaction to a page from his high school yearbook on Instagram.

On this yearbook page, the former Golden State Warriors star was featured as the student who was most likely to play professional sports among his classmates. That prediction eventually turned out to be true, and Thompson reflected on that memory while joking that he was an "unc" now.

"The good ole days @smchs_basketball," he wrote on his Instagram story. "I think I'm enterning unc status."

Klay Thompson shares a photograph of his high-school yearbook (Source: Instagram/Klay Thompson)

Thompson tagged his high school's basketball team on his story while sharing a photograph of the page on his story. The sharpshooter was a basketball star for Santa Margarita Catholic High School and earned Division III State player of the year honors with them.

During his time there, Thompson built his reputation as a rising prospect. The future four-time NBA champion averaged 21 points per contest in his senior season, leading SMCHS to a 30–5 record and a Division III State Championship appearance.

In the finals, he set a state record with seven three-pointers in a single game and was named Trinity League MVP. Thompson was rated a 4-star recruit in high school and was signed by the Washington State Cougars. The high school yearbook prediction has come true today, and the sharpshooter is now a four-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star.

Klay Thompson set for crucial season with Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors last year, after 13 seasons with the franchise. In his first year with the Mavericks, he averaged the lowest minutes per game statistic of his career since his rookie season.

Thompson signed a three-year $50 million contract with the Mavs before last year and played in 72 games last season, averaging 14.0 points per game. The veteran guard will need to produce similar numbers this season to give himself a chance to remain a sought-after shooter when he becomes a free agent in 2027.

The 35-year-old Thompson is undoubtedly in the latter stages of his career, and he must continue to deliver the three-pointers if he wants to continue to play solid minutes in the league after this three-year contract expires.

