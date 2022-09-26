“I’m not even close to being done” - Russell Westbrook confident in his ability despite subpar 2021-22 season

Russell Westbrook is coming off a nightmarish season with the LA Lakers. However, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 9x All-Star remains confident in his ability to contribute to the team's success this season.

Russell Westbrook was the Lakers' blockbuster acquisition last season. Having formed the Lakers' "Big Three" alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Purple and Gold had huge expectations from the superstar guard.

Needless to say, Westbrook and the team fell far short of expectations. While several factors influenced the team's performance, Westbrook was unfortunately blamed for the team's poor performances last season.

Talks of a trade involving Russell Westbrook became the driving force this offseason. However, they failed to manufacture a trade for the 9x All-Star and Westbrook is all set to return to the team for the upcoming season.

While the situation appears to be unfavorable for Westbrook, the superstar has displayed immense confidence in his own skills. In a conversation with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook expressed his commitment to the role the team expects him to play. Westbrook said:

"I'm not even close to being done. I'm super grateful and blessed to be able to go compete year after year, and that's all I can do is prepare myself, my mind, my body for as long as I play."

On his mindset for the upcoming season, the superstar continued:

"I'm going to make mistakes. I'm occasionally not going to have good games. There will be times and stretches when I don't play well. I've owned that, and there were times last year that I could've played better, and I own that part of it.

"Moving into this year, I feel even more prepared than I was in years past. That's what I'm looking forward to the most. That, right there, will get me past any struggles that come my way."

Russell Westbrook's confidence offers a lot of promise for the Lakers as they prepare for training camp. Under Darvin Ham's system, the Lakers could see a lot of changes taking place. Whether this could be a positive change for Westbrook will be something to look forward to.

Russell Westbrook will need to adapt significantly

The upcoming season could prove to be an interesting one for Russell Westbrook. The new season poses some uncertainties for the All-Star caliber guard.

With the addition of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, the Lakers have added significant reinforcements to their guard rotation. However, this sparked rumors which suggested that Westbrook could come off the bench.

Meanwhile, Darvin Ham has already expressed expectations of Westbrook in his system. Considering his different approach towards Westbrook, the 9x All-Star may need to significantly adapt his game.

However, Russell Westbrook has shown a positive mindset towards this change. Westbrook has expressed a willingness to do whatever it takes to win for the team.

