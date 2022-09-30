“I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year” – Anthony Davis feels confident about his comeback, says he feels much stronger and plans to lead aggressively on both ends of the floor

Following the LA Lakers' disastrous 2021-22 season, a healthy Anthony Davis is expected to bring much-needed relief to a largely lackluster roster.

The Lakers have not made roster changes that significantly increase their chances of becoming a contender. They have, though, brought in some defense and youth to the team. The additions of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are largely seen as big wins for LA.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Anthony Davis shed light on his much-awaited comeback:

“I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year. ... I’m looking forward to a healthy year and doing what I know we can do.

“That’s where we’ll be at our strongest, defensively. I’m going to demand we stay committed and lead on that end, as well. I love playing defense. I think you’ll see a much different Lakers team, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

“All I can do is lead by my actions,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I’m excited for this challenge and what’s ahead. I think we have a great group of guys to get the job done. It’s now about putting in the work.” (via) Yahoo Sports

Anthony Davis' performances are key to a good Lakers season

LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets.

With injuries now hopefully behind him, fans could expect a fully-healthy season from Anthony Davis for the first time since winning the title in 2020. The LA Lakers performed well below expectations last season, finishing with a 33-49 record.

Davis doesn't just need to log a healthy season, he needs to perform at a high level for LA to make a deep playoff run. The Lakers lack depth, and no matter how competent LeBron James is, he will turn 38 in three months.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins has already touted Davis as his favorite for the MVP next season.

Davis has, in the past, proven his mettle when it comes to his impact on winning. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis' "Wins Above Replacement Player (WARP)" score was 14.35. In other words, Davis could give you 14 more wins than his average replacement.

His WARP during the Lakers' 2020 championship run was 14.58. But since then, it has fallen off a cliff. It fell to 5.4 for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Both of these seasons, Anthony Davis suffered through several injuries, which subsequently stymied the Lakers' prospects.

If Davis could return to being the 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds player, the Lakers could be in for a deep playoff run.

