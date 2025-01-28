"I'm f**king trying" - Jimmy Butler's agent can't help but express frustration online after heckler demands him to do better

Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, engaged fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday after the Miami Heat announced that they had indefinitely suspended the veteran forward.

The back-and-forth intensified when Lee wrote that the situation had become the “most expensive Christmas Party no show ever.” Shams Charania wrote on ESPN that Butler will lose $532,737 per game while serving the suspension.

A fan called out Lee and told them he should “try being an agent” rather than “playing dominos.” The Thread Sports Management founder and president responded to the fan:

“I’m f**king trying Darryl. Sh*t.”

The Christmas Party reference Bernie Lee referred to was a response to multiple reports about Butler missing the event organized by Pat Riley’s wife. Butler was reportedly a no-show last year and in a few other years when the team had a get-together in late December. Lee said that his client was 2-for-5 in such events since signing with the Heat in 2019.

The Miami Heat announced Jimmy Butler’s suspension hours before facing the Orlando Magic on Monday. Jimmy Buckets reportedly walked out of the Heat morning shootaround when informed that Haywood Highsmith would start over him.

Jimmy Butler’s first suspension came in early January after telling reporters that he has no “joy” playing in Miami. He was suspended for seven games for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP returned to play three games before arriving late for a flight to Milwaukee on Jan. 23.

The Heat suspended him for two games, forcing him to sit out the Bucks game and against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 25. Butler’s latest suspension will take him past the trade deadline.

The Miami Heat pulled off a come-from-behind win in Orlando without Jimmy Butler

The announcement of Jimmy Butler’s suspension didn't dampen the Miami Heat spirit. They hosted the Orlando Magic on Monday and battled back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 125-119 in double overtime.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro carried the Heat to the come-from-behind win, combining for 56 points, 21 assists and 18 rebounds. Rookie Kel’el Ware gave the two stars a boost with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

After the game, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that the players showed a “tremendous amount of grit.” Bam Adebayo added that he and his teammates shut down “all the noise and all the chaos.” Spoelstra added that they focused their preparation against the Magic instead of discussing the Butler situation.

The Miami Heat have no choice but to keep playing amid the standoff between Jimmy Butler and the front office.

