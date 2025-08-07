  • home icon
  "I'm not a fan of it" - NBA legend John Stockton rips into LeBron James for choosing easier path to winning by trading for Klutch players

"I'm not a fan of it" - NBA legend John Stockton rips into LeBron James for choosing easier path to winning by trading for Klutch players

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 07, 2025 23:32 GMT
An image of LeBron James, John Stockton, and Karl Malone
John Stockton criticizes LeBron James for the way he's won championships in his NBA career. Credit: NBA/x

When it comes to LeBron James, NBA legends have expressed different opinions over the years. Not too long ago, one of the most iconic point guards of all time voiced out his displeasure over the way that James has won championships in his career.

On the Aug. 7 edition of "The Basketball Show," content creator Paul K played a clip of former Utah Jazz star John Stockton discussing James' title-clinching seasons. In this clip from around three years ago, Stockton criticized LBJ's decision to switch teams and join forces with other big names to win rings.

"I like where guys tighten their belt up and say, you know what, let's just go to work, we got to get better," Stockton said in the clip. "Instead of just, where's the grass greener...I'm not a fan of it." [Timestamp - 4:56]
youtube-cover
Stockton, who spent 19 seasons with the Jazz, also speculated about James' impact on the teams that he's joined in his career.

"I think it would be maddening as a teammate to know that you could be expendable for one of his guys that he thinks he needs to play with," Stockton said. "The iffiness it causes with the team, the iffiness it causes upstairs, I don't like it either."
The NBA's all-time assists leader added that Michael Jordan, who frequently figures in GOAT debates along with James, had the mindset of getting better with his teammates instead of cherry-picking who he wanted to play with. As for LBJ, Stockton used a mountain-climbing analogy to refer to how he has teamed up with fellow All-Stars and Klutch Sports clients.

"You're not climbing the mountain. You're taking a helicopter to the top," he said of James' approach. [Timestamp - 5:10]
NBA insider claims that he joined X because of LeBron James and "The Decision"

One of the most controversial moments of James' career was when he announced on national TV that he would be joining the Miami Heat in 2010. According to an NBA insider, this moment (also known as "The Decision") led to him opening an account on the platform then known as Twitter.

Shams Charania made this admission on a recent episode of ESPN's "The Sports Reporters" when host Jeremy Schaap brought up that his X account can be tracked back to 15 years ago.

"You know why I did 2010? It was because of LeBron James," Charania said. "That's the only reason, The Decision."

In the four years that followed the decision, James went on to win two NBA titles alongside future Hall of Fame players Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

