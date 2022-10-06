"I'm a fan of Russell, maybe I'm caught up in what he's done in the past" – 3X NBA champion asserts Russell Westbrook fits fine in Lakers roster, says the team should adjust their game as per Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook continues to be one of the most fascinating storylines when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season. After seeing a rapid decline in his play during the 2021-22 league year, many have started to wonder if Westbrook still has the tools to be a force in the NBA.

There was even speculation throughout the league that the organization could be looking to move on from Westbrook, who is in the final year of his contract. Despite countless rumors throughout the recent offseason, Westbrook looks set to return to the Lakers for the upcoming year. The talented floor general has shown before that he can bounce back in a hurry, especially after a "down" year.

The Lakers will need him to be the player of old more than ever, especially if they want to make a charge towards the NBA playoffs. Speaking recently to TMZ Sports, former NBA veteran Devean George said that he believes Westbrook still has the tools to play at a high level.

"I'm a fan of Russell, maybe I'm caught up in what he's done in the past"

George eventually went on to praise the Lakers roster before saying that he believes that all of the players on the roster need to adapt to their roles, as well as Westbrook, but that he does believe it could work.

"Too much talent...I think that's the main thing. Everybody just do their role and cut back and not say what I used to do. I'm just a fan of Russ, so I'm a little biased."

Russell Westbrook looks to get back on the right track in 2022-23

Time will tell if Russell Westbrook can find his groove once again as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After Westbrook was acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards, the hope was that the veteran guard would be the missing piece of the puzzle to get the team back over the hump.

Instead, Westbrook saw his play take a rapid decline and the Lakers as a team struggled to stay healthy on the court. If Westbrook can find his groove for the Lakers this year, it will give them a dangerous weapon alongside the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

But if Westbrook continues to show the same type of play as last year, it won't take long before the speculation about Westbrook being on the move continues to heat up. There's already been plenty of reports about a potential trade to send Westbrook to Indiana for the likes of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Time will tell if that is purely speculation or if the Lakers would be willing to part with their draft capital down the road.

