"I'm not following what's going on out here" - Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about why the big moves in the 2021 NBA off-season and title favorites don't matter to him

The 2021 NBA offseason has been filled with big-time stories, something Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently did not pay heed to. Bradley Beal started off the drive against vaccination during the Washington Wizards’ Media day, claiming that he has no plans to take the jab, something that he has in common with the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving.

With the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook and Lonzo Ball having already made big moves, the Philadelphia 76ers’ are currently looking to find the best possible outcome for the Ben Simmons situation. However, 2021 NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that it is, like last year, too early to make predictions, pointing out how the teams pegged to win the championship last season failed to do so, despite mainstream expectations.

ESPN @espn The 75th NBA season is here‼️Who will dethrone Giannis and the Bucks? The 75th NBA season is here‼️Who will dethrone Giannis and the Bucks? https://t.co/YkVynLNvzK

Giannis Antetokounmpo claims that he does not care about title-favorites and big moves ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defied expectations last year and emerged as NBA champions despite multiple other teams being given a better chance of doing so. However, the likes of the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets along with the LA Lakers were hit with crucial injuries. This meant that the Bucks had a relatively easier-than-expected path to the championship ring, as the franchise won what was their first ring in 51 years.

A range of teams have made big moves this season that have resulted in bookies and fans picking out favorites as early as the 2021 NBA offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, does not care about pre-season favorites and pointed out the following recently:

"I'm not following what's going on out there, the moves are going, who's being talked about now, who's favored to win a championship. It doesn't really matter. All those things, who remembers who was the favorite? And who [was] the most talked about last year in December when the season started? Nobody remembers.

Even after the Playoffs had kicked off, a majority of fans had picked out the Nets as the title favorites. However, injuries and fatigue played a huge role last season, something that even Lebron James complained about. Giannis Antetokoinmpo instead claimed that he is fully focussed on helping his team to the best of his abilities:

So, those things don't mean anything to me. I focus on the team, do whatever I can to help the team, get in shape because I know my team is going to need me moving forward. And keep building good habits and enjoying one another. It's gonna be a long season."

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for the Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off the regular season with a match against the Brooklyn Nets, a team that has again been picked by the bookies as the favorites to win the championship.

