"I'm here to have fun" - Patrick Beverley reveals ridiculous amount he has spent on technical fouls and fines

During his NBA career, Patrick Beverley has built a reputation for being an agitator. This style of play has resulted in him paying a hefty amount in fines over the years.

While speaking with Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons on FanDuel TV, Patrick Beverley touched on doing his "too small" celebration to opponents. Williams said it's a distraction and could be considered a technical foul now. The Philadelphia 76ers guard isn't fazed by it and admitted to the large amount he's had to pay for his actions.

"I'm here to play basketball, I'm here to have fun playing basketball, I'm here to impact winning," Beverley said. "What they say something like $700,000 I'm close to."

Patrick Beverley has impacted winning this year, as he's been a key role player on one of the hottest teams in the NBA. He's also begun running up his tab for fines during his early games with the Philadelphia 76ers. In just the fourth game of the season, Beverley was fined $2,000 for getting a technical foul against the Toronto Raptors.

The biggest fine Beverley has received in his career was $268,966 along with being suspended for three games. This happened in 2022 when he shoved Deandre Ayton as a member of the LA Lakers.

How much money has Patrick Beverley made in his NBA career?

Patrick Beverley was drafted into the NBA in 2009, but his career didn't officially start until 2013. After playing overseas for a few years, the defensive-minded guard returned to the States to play for the Houston Rockets.

During his time in the league, Beverley has made a living as an in-your-face guard who prides himself on his defense. He's never been considered a star, but he brings an element that winning teams look for. Because of this, Beverley has been able to do well for himself from a financial standpoint.

The amount Beverley has spent in fines is massive, but it's nothing compared to his career earnings. As of this year, the 35-year-old has made over $82 million across 11 seasons.

Beverley's first big contract came in 2015 when he inked a four-year deal with the Rockets worth $23 million. When that contract came to an end, he signed with the LA Clippers in 2019 for three years, $40 million.

Before signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this past offseason, Beverley earned one more big payday. That came during his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves as they signed him to a one-year extension worth $13 million.