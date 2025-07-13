“I’m all gas no breaks”: Klay Thompson makes his feelings known after hard launching relationship with Megan Thee Stallion

On Saturday, Klay Thompson revealed his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion publicly. The Dallas Mavericks star shared the news through an Instagram post including a series of pictures from his tropical getaway. The post featured eight images, with Megan Thee Stallion in the second and seventh.

Like many surprised and excited fans, Grizzlies player Ty Jerome dropped in the post's comments section and expressed his thoughts on the hard launch.

"Woah hard launch," Jerome commented.

Klay Thompson responded:

"I'm all gas no brakes Jerome."

Some fans had foresaw Klay Thompson's and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship announcement as the celebrity rapper had dropped some hints a few days ago. The rapper shared some poolside pictures earlier this week, which featured the Mavericks star in the background.

Thompson's cameo in her post sparked dating speculation, which has come to an end as the Mavs star and the rapper head into a new phase.

Fans react to Klay Thompson hard launching his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion

After Klay Thompson shared pictures with Megan Thee Stallion on his Instagram account, fans swarmed the post's comments section. One fan called the relationship better than the Mavs' star's historic 37-point in a quarter performance.

"This better than 37 in a quarter," the fan commented.

"My boy a shooter on and off court huh 😂," another fan said.

"I wasn’t familiar with your game Klay, IM SORRY 😭," another fan said.

Another announced that Klay Thompson was back in his prime.

"Klay back in his prime with this one 😂 nbs," the fan commented.

"They say shooters shoot, 😂🤞🏾" another fan said.

"Klay should change his name to @easymoneysniper with that accuracy," another fan said, mentioning Kevin Durant's Instagram handle.

Fans react to Thompson revealing his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. (Credits: @klaythompson/Instagram)

The Mav's star's post did not feature a picture with a clear look at the rapper's face. However, she was seen hugging him in the second picture and holding his hand in the seventh picture. Stallion's signature hairstyle and nail paint were key determinants helping fans confirm her identity.

