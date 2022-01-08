"I’m from the generation where it isn’t cool to be haters" - LeBron James quotes rapper Russ in a cryptic Instagram post

LeBron James uploaded a cryptic Instagram post before the Atlanta Hawks-LA Lakers game on Friday. The four-time NBA MVP posted pictures of himself entering the Crypto.com Arena and used rapper Russ' lyrics from the song 'Sheep' in his caption. Here's what he wrote:

I'm from the generation where it isn't cool to be haters You see, social media made everyone think they're celebrities But what have y'all done that's worth celebratin'? And everybody got the same personality and identities The sheep just multiply, this shit is devastatin' And embarrassin', hahaha- Russ

The Lakers are one of the most hated teams in the NBA this season, according to several surveys. Their poor start to the campaign has also drawn a lot of criticism. So it isn't clear if LeBron James was taking a swipe at the team's critics or appreciating Russ' songwriting.

James is known to be an avid fan of hip hop and is often seen posting about rap artists on his social media accounts, including fellow NBA players Miles Bridges and Damian Lillard.

LeBron James leads LA Lakers to their first four-game win streak of the 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James in action during the Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers game

Following his cryptic post on Instagram, LeBron James went on to lead the LA Lakers to their fourth win in a row on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. James recorded his 15th 30-point outing of the campaign to help the Lakers defeat Trae Young and Co. 132-118.

James finished the night with a near triple-double, bagging 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. He started the game at center again, putting in a dominant shift to help LA improve to 21-19 for the campaign. The Purple and Gold are now sixth in the West, five games behind the fourth-seeded Grizzlies.

LeBron James is having an MVP-caliber year thus far. The 37-year-old is averaging 28.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His points per game tally is his best since the 2009-10 campaign with the Cavs.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "We've been in a good position the last couple of weeks but we have to continue that and stay hungry... I feel really good where we're at now." @KingJames (32 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB) joined the post-game crew following tonight's win over the Hawks. "We've been in a good position the last couple of weeks but we have to continue that and stay hungry... I feel really good where we're at now." @KingJames (32 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB) joined the post-game crew following tonight's win over the Hawks. https://t.co/ETsyAnMGmu

LeBron James' numbers have improved drastically since December. Across the 17 games he has played between then and now, he has averaged 30.5 points per game on 54/38/79 shooting splits. The Lakers have won nine games in that period and are looking like a real threat in the conference.

Moving forward, they have the toughest schedule remaining in the league. It will be interesting to see how they stack up against some of the best teams thus far, like the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns, among others, now that they have found some chemistry.

