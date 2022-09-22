"I'm getting married in a few weeks, and a few NBA guys are coming" - Ronnie 2K worried about NBA players hijacking his wedding and complaining about their 2K ratings

Ronnie Singh, more famously known as Ronnie 2K, is worried about his upcoming wedding. Several NBA players have been invited, but the Digital Marketing Director of 2K Sports fears they could 'hijack' the celebration by complaining about their NBA 2K23 ratings.

In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Singh opened up about getting random calls and texts from NBA players complaining about their ratings. Ronnie 2K shared a story of how players took over Harrison Barnes' wedding. He's afraid the same thing could happen at his wedding, as several NBA players have been invited.

"There were like 40 NBA players there," Singh said. "They stopped the procession during the reception and brought that up in the middle of the wedding speeches, which felt really inappropriate, and I felt kind of bad for Brittany, his wife, who's amazing.

He continued:

"I'm actually a little concerned. I'm getting married in a few weeks, and a few NBA guys are coming. I hope this rating thing doesn't take on a life of its own there. I don't know how you top that one. That one was pretty crazy."

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were vocal about their disappointment with their NBA 2K23 rating. Durant believes he deserves to have got a 99 overall, while Thompson felt insulted that he was tied with several players in 3-point shooting.

Ronnie 2K told Scotto that he talked with Durant before his Twitter rant. He said that Durant was not the only unhappy player about his ratings.

He noted that J.R. Smith and Dion Waiter were notorious complainers during their playing days. He also said that Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George are always upset about their overall rating.

"You probably saw the Kevin Durant thing a couple of weeks ago where he came after me for not being a 99," Singh said. "He was pretty upset about it, which was funny because I was texting with KD literally the day before about something else. But over the years, there's been a lot of them."

Ronnie added:

"There are a few that are just consistently that cast of characters. For a long time, it was J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters. Now, the new generation it's KAT, and PG gets fired up about it. It's a variety of guys, which is so cool."

Ronnie 2K hints at possible Kobe Bryant Edition of NBA 2K24

Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers

Michael Jordan is on the cover of NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan and Championship Editions.

The Jordan Challenge mode made its return to the franchise after 11 years. There's also the 'passing the torch' challenge with Kobe Bryant. At next year's 2K24 edition, will there be a Kobe Bryant edition?

"It's too early, obviously, to talk about 2K24," Ronnie 2K said. "I'm still so buried by 23, but there are so many things to consider as we head into 24. We definitely talk about future years and what we want to do. We'll have to see."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far