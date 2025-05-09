"I’m not going to apologize" - Pat Riley delivers blunt reaction on Jimmy Butler's dramatic exit from Heat

The breakup between Miami Heat's Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler was one of the biggest stories in the 2024-25 NBA season. It started from the lack of talks about Butler's desired contract extension.
Eventually, the All-Star forward requested a trade. His request was granted when Miami struck a five-team deal that sent him to the Golden State Warriors.
On Friday, the president of basketball operations for the Heat had his end-of-season press conference. While he discussed the future of the franchise, he also touched on what happened with Butler.
According to Riley, he has no regrets about the lack of contract negotiation with Butler. He reiterated that he stands by his decision.
"There’s no doubt that what happened with Jimmy had a tremendous impact on our team... what happened in the regular season, I don't really want to discuss," Riley said.
For a while, the executive reflected on Butler's time in Miami, with Riley highlighting some of the six-time All-Star's most memorable moments. He then stood his ground, stating he wouldn't apologize for how the situation with the star forward went down.
"I’m not going to apologize for saying no to him on a contract extension… It’s done. I wish him well."
After the Heat traded Butler away, the team found it difficult to compete. Miami struggled without the two-way star, even enduring a 12-game stretch with just one win.
Even with that, Pat Riley sees a future with the Heat without Butler. Although it could take some time as the executive wants to make some changes to help the team flourish.
Pat Riley has something to offer Erik Spoelstra
Erik Spoelstra has been with the team as a head coach since 2008. He's the successor of Pat Riley, and moving him isn't part of the executive's plan. This season, however, was one of the hardest times for Spoelstra.
According to Riley, the stress of whatever the head coach has been going through in his personal life is obvious. The longtime executive knows that Spoelstra needs to take a break and reflect on what needs to be done for the team.
Riley even offered to hand him his playbook from 2006, when Miami won the championship with Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.
“He’s the head coach," Riley said. "I could give him my playbook from 2006, but it’s archaic. But he’ll figure this out. He knows we need to defend first, and we need to make whatever kind of changes he needs to make when it comes to the offense."
Pat Riley is loyal to Erik Spoelstra and isn't looking to make a change soon.
