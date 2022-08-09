"I'm going to call your bluff... If you don't want to play at the age of 33, oh I'm gonna hold firm" - Jay Williams asserts support for Brooklyn Nets owner amidst Kevin Durant fiasco

The story around Kevin Durant's trade request reached a pivotal point yesterday. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Durant had given Brooklyn Nets owner and governor Joe Tsai an ultimatum.

Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash , sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

Durant demanded that only one between him and the pairing of Sean Marks and Steve Nash could stay in Brooklyn.

Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," reacted to the reports, averring his stance of support for Joe Tsai:

"Kevin Durant can huff and puff all he wants, he can tell me that it's either me or Sean Marks or Steve Nash, if that rumor is true, if that is actually what went down, we're still waiting for that to be confirmed.

"If that is was is true, if I were Joe Tsai, I would say 'I'm going to call your bluff.' "

Williams added to his comments, stating that Joe Tsaid should hold his ground if the situation reaches an impasse.

"'If I can't recieve equivalent value or more for a trade foryou I can't move you KD, I can't move you.' Now there may be some wiggle room here with Steve Nash. At the end of the day, if you don't want to play at the age of 33 with four years left on your deal, oh I'm gonna hold firm."

Kevin Durant had requested to be traded on June 30th, hours before the beginning of free agency mortarium.

The criticism for Kevin Durant

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Durant is often hailed as a player worth selling your entire roster for. However, it is hard to look past Durant's achievements without a significant amount of turmoil in the organizations he has joined since 2016.

During his Oklahoma City days, Durant and company made an unforeseen trip to the finals in 2012, and then couldn't get past the conference finals, despite leading 3-1 in 2016.

Durant is a generational scorer, but is not a two-way wing or a designated rim-protector. Durant's defense is often overlooked while assessing his performances because of the sheer volume of indomitable offense he generates.

However, this potent offensive power has only led to notable success when he has a trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green by his side.

