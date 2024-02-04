“I’m going through a divorce.”: "Damian Lillard confesses personal woes dampen on-court performance amid legal battle

Eight-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard recently acknowledged to the media that he is thinking a lot after a disappointing season for the Milwaukee Bucks. He revealed the whole extent of his predicament and the effect that his ongoing divorce is having on his ability to concentrate mentally at the moment in an attempt to depict his ongoing struggles.

Lillard reflects on the period that passed between his trade request and the Trail Blazers' eventual agreement. Although not yet public, the divorce would occur shortly.

He thus depended on a select group of close friends and relatives, Bible study and open dialogue. Given the circumstances, he could not train as rigorously as he could have in the summer.

“As much as I love basketball, and I love my job, I don't care about it more than I care about my kids. Of course you carry it with you,”

Lillard continued:

“People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,' but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce.” Said Lillard via Yahoo Sports

It's no secret that Lillard has found it difficult to settle into his new environment. Damian was a top-15 player in Portland and a full-time offensive initiator and scorer who dominated the offense.

He averaged a career-high 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game in his final season with the Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks still adjusting

Although Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were supposed to be dominant players the entire season, they haven't been so far in the first half of action.

With a 32-16 record, the Bucks may appear to be one of the league's most dysfunctional teams, but that was before the season even started.

The Bucks' journey has had shortcomings from the beginning, marked by the peculiar exit of Terry Stotts and the midseason dismissal of head coach Adrian Gryphon. Their reported inconsistent locker room has mirrored their on-court performance.

The Bucks are hopeful that they can bring out the best in their team now that Doc Rivers is leading them, but with a 0-2 record so far, the wins haven't come easily.

