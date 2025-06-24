"I'm going to get blamed for the tariffs now" - CJ McCollum drops hilarious first comment on Washington move post Pelicans' blockbuster trade

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans traded CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards for guard Jordan Poole. Along with McCollum, the Pelicans are sending Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick. The Wizards are also trading Saddiq Bey and the 40th pick of the 2025 NBA draft. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on X.

The Pelicans went younger after acquiring Poole and Bey. The organization also dumped McCollum's expiring two-year, $63.9 million contract to Washington. The veteran guard has an expiring deal and will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

After the trade became official, McCollum broke his silence for the first time on social media.

"The funniest tweet I’ve seen today is that I’m going to get blamed for the tariffs now too 🤣🤣" McCollum posted.

McCollum referenced how President Donald Trump increased universal tariffs on April 2. Since he's the current president of the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) and will be playing for Washington, a fan said he'll be blamed for the tariffs.

With the New Orleans franchise, CJ McCollum played for four years. He averaged 21.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals. The guard also led the team in two playoff appearances.

He provides experience that the Wizards lack. Additionally, he'll be paired with veteran star Khris Middleton, who was traded to the organization last season.

Fans react to CJ McCollum's trade

It was a surprising trade for most fans, as no one expected the two teams to make significant changes to their roster. CJ McCollum's trade came after the Boston Celtics traded veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Blazers. Also, Kevin Durant was dealt to the Houston Rockets by the Phoenix Suns days before that.

After the McCollum deal was official, fans revealed their thoughts on social media,

"This is such a big trade of nothingness 😭" a fan said.

"I don’t know who this helps lol," a confused fan said.

"Poole and Zion is about as unserious as it gets. 11th seed loading ⏳⌛️" one comment read.

Other fans want to see CJ McCollum play for a contending team.

"CJ belongs on a contender and it sucks that he hasn't been able to be on one. He is a baller and could be exactly what a contender is missing," a fan commented.

"CJ definitely getting traded again before the draft along with Olynyk," a fan predicted.

"Man can we get CJ McCollum with a contender.. this guy is a consummate professional!" one fan pointed out.

