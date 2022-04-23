“I’m going to keep saying that until they get sick of me saying it, and actually change the way the voting is” - Draymond Green's emphatic statement on Warriors' breakout star deserving the Most Improved Player award

After another scintillating display in the playoffs, Draymond Green continued to push the narrative that Poole is the league's most improved player. On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the three-time champion said:

"Jordan Poole is the Most Improved Player in the NBA. I'm going to keep saying that until they get sick of me saying it and actually change the way the voting is."

Green outlined the changes he'd like to see to clarify the criteria for the award, stating:

"My fight is one of two things, or maybe even both. First is, change the voting system. Second, change the name of the award or add criteria to what actually makes someone Most Improved Player."

Poole has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors this season, stepping up in the absence of Klay Thompson.

He helped lead the team to a third-place finish in the Western Conference. The shooting guard finished as the third-best scorer (in terms of points per game) on the team behind Stephen Curry and Thompson.

His free throw percentage bested even Curry's (92.5), but the All-Star guard has said that he will continue to be in charge of the technical free throws.

(via Jordan Poole (92.5%) and Steph Curry (92.3%) were the top free-throw shooters in the NBA this season…The first pair of teammates to finish 1st and 2nd in FT% since 1987.(via @warriors Jordan Poole (92.5%) and Steph Curry (92.3%) were the top free-throw shooters in the NBA this season…The first pair of teammates to finish 1st and 2nd in FT% since 1987. 🔥(via @warriors) https://t.co/jZlTPEMEs5

While Poole's improvement cannot be disputed, it is a tough call considering the other players who are finalists.

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a second-place finish in the West, while Darius Garland and Dejounte Murray also showed tremendous improvement. The Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs were eliminated during the play-in tournament.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are one game away from sweeping the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic No. 15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Draymond Green No. 23 of the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have played three games against the Denver Nuggets in their first-round series and have won all three. Poole played a huge role in those victories and is currently posting better numbers than the Splash Brothers.

The youngster is averaging a team-best 28.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He's also shooting 66.7% from the field and 59.1% from beyond the arc.

Given how hot the Warriors have started, there is a chance that they will close out the series on Sunday night in Denver. The Warriors have been the superior team on both ends of the floor, and their small-ball lineup has paid dividends.

Curry is still rehabbing from a foot injury, which has seen him come off the bench throughout the series. So far, it has benefitted the Warriors, and with Draymond slowing down Nikola Jokic, they look primed to advance.

