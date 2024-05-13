"I'm going to kill myself" - Heat fans torn over rumors of Miami eyeing to land Zach Edey in NBA Draft

After a strong college career at Purdue, Zach Edey is one of the most notable names in the upcoming NBA draft. Despite being a seven-foot-four center, the Miami Heat's fanbase is torn over the idea of the team selecting him.

Edey's stock has constantly changed over the past year, but the concensus is that he will be selected in the first round. Among the teams he has been mocked to is the Heat.

As the draft combine gets underway, Miami fans were not shy when it comes to sharing their opinion on Zach Edey falling to them at No. 15.

"Edey would be a perfect. Good but not great. Perfect fit." one fan said.

While Heat fans are torn on Edey, there's one prospect most agree: Duke guard Jared McCain.

"McCain in Miami will be a whole movie," one fan said.

"We land Jared and I’m painting my nails red," another fan said.

"McCain, power of friendship is going to be insane," said one fan.

Edey is one of the biggest prospects in this upcoming class in terms of physical stature. He stands at seven-foot-four, 285 pounds. In his senior season at Purdue, he posted averages of 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Zach Edey is adding new elements to his game

As he prepares for the draft, Zach Edey is showing teams that he's willing to adapt. At the Draft Combine, he put on display his growth to fit into the modern game.

Over the past decade, the 3-point revolution has spanned to all five positions. This had led to players like Karl-Anthony Towns being effective outside shooters with size.

Zach Edey wasn't an outside threat in college, but he's changing that now. The Purdue said at the combine that the outside shot is already part of his arsenal now.

In 138 games in college, Edey stepped out beyond the arc just twice. Both attempts came this season, and he converted one. Based on this video, it appears that he's looking to change that when he enters the NBA.

Seeing Edey knock down triples might make him a more enticing prospect for the Miami Heat. Shooting is an area they've always needed to address, mainly because their lineup is centered around two non-shooters, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Edey being able to knock down outside shots would open the door for some creative lineups with Miami. They could experiment with a frontcourt duo of him and Adebayo on the floor together.

The Heat center's defensive versatility would allow the duo to easily co-exist. If done right, it could draw comparisons to what the Minnesota Timberwovles are doing with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.