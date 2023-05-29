"I'm not going to let anybody quit"- Jimmy Butler is still guaranteeing a Heat win despite losing three games in a row

Jimmy Butler had an awful shooting performance in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, but he still believes in himself and his team. The Miami Heat lost their third straight game on Saturday night, allowing the Celtics to tie the series.

If the Heat lose Game 7 on Monday night, they will become the only team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 series lead. However, Butler believes in his team and thinks that the Heat will be victorious.

Historically, a team that had a 3-0 lead always won Game 7. Unfortunately for the Heat, all of these teams played the last game of the series at home, which is not the case for them.

Jimmy Butler guarantees a Game 7 victory for the Miami Heat

Just a week ago, Jimmy Butler was considered the best player in the playoffs. He did a marvelous job in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks and was great against the New York Knicks, despite playing with an ankle injury.

The Miami Heat swingman averaged 26.0 points per game in the first three games against the Boston Celtics, helping his team take a 3-0 lead. However, he's been horrible ever since.

Despite this, Butler believes in his team and guarantees a Game 7 victory on Monday night.

Butler needs to step up in Game 7 and lead the Miami Heat

"I'm not going to let anybody quit. I'm not going to let our guys quit," Butler told reporters after Game 6. "I don't give a damn what happens. We're going to go [into Boston] and we're going to win."

There is no doubt that Jimmy Butler is confident. However, he said a similar thing before Game 6, yet he followed it up with a 24-point performance on 5-for-21 shooting.

The six-time All-Star has averaged only 22.3 points on 36.5% shooting over the last three games. The Heat will need him to step up in Game 7 if they want to have a chance to advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Last year, Jimmy Butler was the leading scorer of the Eastern Conference Finals as well. He averaged 25.6 points against the Celtics and had a chance to win Game 7 with a three-pointer. However, he missed and Boston advanced to the NBA Finals.

Beating the Celtics in Game 7 on the road will be a difficult task for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. However, they've won two games of the series on the road, so another victory is certainly not impossible.

