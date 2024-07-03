"I'm going to Memphis" - Draymond Green almost signed with Grizzlies, reveals he called Steph, Klay and coach Kerr about his decision

Draymond Green was a free agent last season and almost left the Golden State Warriors to join the Memphis Grizzlies. Green revealed his decision to leave the Warriors while discussing Klay Thompson's departure to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

On the most recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Green talked about the end of the Warriors' "Big 3" era. Thompson won't end his career in Golden State after agreeing to join the Mavericks in free agency.

While reminiscing their time together, the former Defensive Player of the Year shared that he almost did the same thing last year. He opted out of his contract and was ready to join the Grizzlies before Warriors management stepped in to retain his services.

"So last year during free agency, I called Klay and I called Steph, separate calls, and Steve (Kerr) and I was just telling them like, 'Yo I'm leaving. I'm going to Memphis.' I remember that call with them so I was going to leave and (my wife) said we were in Paris and she's like it's reminding me when we in Paris and you was calling them. She was just sitting there crying, and obviously, we got it figured out. Shout out to the Lacobs and Mike Dunley, his first free agency. They got it we got it done," Green said.

It was a tumultuous year for Draymond Green during the 2022-23 NBA season because of the whole thing with Jordan Poole. Green punched Poole during training camp, which affected the Golden State Warriors' championship defense.

Green opted out of his player option at the end of the season to become a free agent. There was plenty of interest in the former Defensive Player of the Year, but he eventually returned to the Warriors with a brand new four-year, $100 million deal.

Draymond Green emotional following Klay Thompson's departure

Draymond Green emotional following Klay Thompson's departure. (Photo: IMAGN)

It's the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson signing with the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors received two second-round picks from the Mavericks, but it's a hard time for the franchise, the fanbase and especially Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

Curry already paid tribute to Thompson with a heartfelt message on Instagram, while Green shared on his podcast that he shed a tear or two while reminiscing their time together with the Warriors, winning four NBA championships. He revealed that Klay gave him a call to inform him of his decision and just discussed all the things they went through over the years.

"I always tell people like I like to keep things the same, my friends are the same. In life, I try to keep things the same. My trainer who works on my body, I try to keep the same like my basketball trainer. ... I like things to stay the same and this sucks for me. This part, this time of year always sucks because you build relationships with people and then like out of nowhere they're just gone," Green said.

