"I'm going to play until God willing" - Chris Paul makes ambitious claim about his future in the NBA in a chat with Marc J. Spears

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul is one of the greatest and most consistent point guards the game has ever seen.

Paul recently came off yet another season where he was named an All-Star as he led an inexperienced yet highly talented Suns team to the NBA Finals where they unfortunately lost to the Milwaukee Bucks led by Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Chris Paul heads into his 17th season with renewed title aspirations as he and fellow All-Star guard Devin Booker look to lead the Suns back to the Finals and finish what they started.

CP3 will have to maneuver Phoenix past behemoths such as the Los Angeles Lakers in a loaded Western Conference to achieve his goal of winning an NBA championship.

Paul recently sat down with The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears to promote the second season of his docuseries Why Not Us, featuring the HBCU North Carolina Central University Men's Basketball Team, while also discussing his goals for the future after a strenuous finals run.

When asked by Spears if he would like to see out his contract with the Suns, which would take him well into his 40's, Paul replied saying that he would play until God willing. He said:

"I don’t know how long I’m going to play. I’m going to play until God willing, and he says you need to sit down somewhere, or my kids tell me, daddy, you’re embarrassing us."

Chris Paul's unprecedented longevity and success is something only a handful of players could dream of achieving. Paul is set to embark on yet another season with a single-minded focus on winning the one thing missing in his storied resume, an NBA title.

The Suns have the ideal roster and a leader capable of getting them to the promised land if they manage to remain healthy and compete to their full capabilities.

Can Chris Paul guide the Phoenix Suns to an NBA Championship?

Chris Paul hitting a tough floater past Anthony Davis

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns have the opportunity to finish what they started and see things through as they managed to retain most of the players from their Finals run while adding a couple of key pieces in the offseason such as Javale McGee and Landry Shamet.

If Paul, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton manage to remain healthy, Phoenix has a really good chance of reaching the NBA Finals in an albeit loaded Western Conference, with teams like the Lakers still trying to figure out how key pieces fit on their roster.

The Suns have good chemistry and talent capable of battling the best, despite looking a bit weaker on paper compared to loaded rosters like the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Chris Paul is a cerebral assassin who will exploit the slightest of weaknesses, counting him out is a grave mistake that does not bode well for anyone. It is wise to remember that this was the same guy who almost ended the Golden State Warriors dynasty featuring a healthy Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry if it was not for a tragic injury during the 2018 playoffs.

