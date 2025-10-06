"I’m going to read too much into this": Cooper Flagg-Anthony Davis chemistry has Mavs fans brimming with confidence 

Despite trading franchise player Luka Doncic eight months ago, the Mavericks fans are starting to gain optimism ahead of a new season with the Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg duo. The former and current No. 1 pick duo could wreak havoc against opposing teams with their two-way play.Not just that, Flagg's ability to run plays as a ball handler has seen them generate chemistry in the pick-and-roll. The Mavericks fueled that anticipation by posting a fresh clip of the duo connecting on a give-and-go on Sunday ahead of their first preseason showdown.With Cooper Flagg standing at 6-foot-8 and Anthony Davis at 6-foot-10, they could run a pick-and-roll in a variety of ways. Davis can handle the ball, too, so they can invert it with Flagg setting the screen. Either way, the two defenders guarding them in such situations will not have it easy.Davis has benefitted from it during his Lakers days with 6-foot-9 LeBron James running pick-and-rolls alongside him. Flagg doesn't have James' strength, but his length alone can cause most of the problems that Davis did with his former co-star.Mavericks fans were brimming with confidence after witnessing the latest flashes of chemistry between their new star duo. Here's how they &quot;MFFLs&quot; (Mavs fans for life) reacted online:NoFluka @baylawnjayLINKOf course I’m going to read too much into this lolMFFL NATION @NationMfflLINKTHE COOP AND AD CHEMISTRY IS LEGIT 😳 (via @dallasmavs)Ahje’ @flyWareagleflyLINKThis is going to feed families 🤌🏾ethan @wolft5_LINKI think Coop is gonna be a lot better than people think in his first yearchibu | futuremodern.bsky.social @afuturemodernLINKppl gon see AD's iq and championship caliber this seasonPrince of Tides @Willie_OBeamenLINKThat first Coop to AD lob gonna hit like CRACKMavericks working with one iteration of Anthony Davis-Cooper Flagg starting lineupThe Dallas Mavericks have plenty of depth, but it's also causing a good headache for coach Jason Kidd to make his starting lineup choice. With Kyrie Irving out, there are a lot of combinations Kidd can lean into. One of the lineups he used included Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg, alongside P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II.NBACentral @TheDunkCentralLINKThe Dallas Mavericks experimented with a lineup featuring Cooper Flagg at shooting guard, PJ Washington at small forward, Anthony Davis at power forward, and Dereck Lively II at center 👀🔥 (h/t @NationMffl )It's an All-Defense caliber lineup with tremendous length and athleticism. However, the Mavericks may need to ease the pressure on Flagg and Washington as 3-point shooters, as they would have to be efficient from beyond the arc to make this work.The ideal lineup choice would be to start Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell alongside Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg and Dereck Lively II, if the Mavericks want Davis and Flagg on the floor together. The other option is Washington instead of Flagg, who can be the sixth man.Naji Marshall and Max Christie could also be potential candidates. It remains to be seen what approach Jason Kidd takes, as all potential lineups have certain drawbacks.