  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dallas Mavericks
  • "I’m going to read too much into this": Cooper Flagg-Anthony Davis chemistry has Mavs fans brimming with confidence 

"I’m going to read too much into this": Cooper Flagg-Anthony Davis chemistry has Mavs fans brimming with confidence 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 06, 2025 11:40 GMT
&quot;I&rsquo;m going to read too much into this&quot;: Cooper Flagg-Anthony Davis chemistry has Mavs fans brimming with confidence (Image Source: Anthony Davis
"I’m going to read too much into this": Cooper Flagg-Anthony Davis chemistry has Mavs fans brimming with confidence (Image Source: Anthony Davis' IG)

Despite trading franchise player Luka Doncic eight months ago, the Mavericks fans are starting to gain optimism ahead of a new season with the Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg duo. The former and current No. 1 pick duo could wreak havoc against opposing teams with their two-way play.

Ad

Not just that, Flagg's ability to run plays as a ball handler has seen them generate chemistry in the pick-and-roll. The Mavericks fueled that anticipation by posting a fresh clip of the duo connecting on a give-and-go on Sunday ahead of their first preseason showdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With Cooper Flagg standing at 6-foot-8 and Anthony Davis at 6-foot-10, they could run a pick-and-roll in a variety of ways. Davis can handle the ball, too, so they can invert it with Flagg setting the screen. Either way, the two defenders guarding them in such situations will not have it easy.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Davis has benefitted from it during his Lakers days with 6-foot-9 LeBron James running pick-and-rolls alongside him. Flagg doesn't have James' strength, but his length alone can cause most of the problems that Davis did with his former co-star.

Ad

Mavericks fans were brimming with confidence after witnessing the latest flashes of chemistry between their new star duo. Here's how they "MFFLs" (Mavs fans for life) reacted online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Mavericks working with one iteration of Anthony Davis-Cooper Flagg starting lineup

The Dallas Mavericks have plenty of depth, but it's also causing a good headache for coach Jason Kidd to make his starting lineup choice. With Kyrie Irving out, there are a lot of combinations Kidd can lean into. One of the lineups he used included Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg, alongside P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II.

Ad
Ad

It's an All-Defense caliber lineup with tremendous length and athleticism. However, the Mavericks may need to ease the pressure on Flagg and Washington as 3-point shooters, as they would have to be efficient from beyond the arc to make this work.

The ideal lineup choice would be to start Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell alongside Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg and Dereck Lively II, if the Mavericks want Davis and Flagg on the floor together. The other option is Washington instead of Flagg, who can be the sixth man.

Naji Marshall and Max Christie could also be potential candidates. It remains to be seen what approach Jason Kidd takes, as all potential lineups have certain drawbacks.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications