  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • "I'm not going to ridicule him" - Tyrese Haliburton addresses Pacers' decision to ban his father from home games

"I'm not going to ridicule him" - Tyrese Haliburton addresses Pacers' decision to ban his father from home games

By Evan Bell
Modified May 02, 2025 19:26 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Tyrese Haliburton shares his final thoughts on his dad being banned from playoff games this year (Image credit: Imagn)

Following a heated confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton's father won't attend any more of Indiana's playoff games this season. In addition to skipping home games, John Haliburton will be absent from the road games as the team looks to eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

Ad

On Friday, ahead of Game 1 of the Pacers-Cavaliers series on Sunday, Haliburton was asked about the situation while speaking with members of the press.

"This is the last time I'll address this at all," Haliburton said. "I understand the decision made by our organization and the league. I've spoken on it many times that my father was in the wrong, but at the end of the day, it's my dad. I'm not going to ridicule him by any means. ...
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I love him dearly. He's going to sit at home and watch the game and he'll be just fine. ... We understand the decision. We understand the repercussions of it. Yeah, it is what it is, but that's my dad."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana beat reporter Tony East, who asked Haliburton about the situation, shared a video of the exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad
Ad

Looking at Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana Pacers' second-round series against Cleveland Cavaliers

After closing out their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are shifting their focus to their second-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Throughout the regular season, the two Eastern Conference teams faced off four times, with Haliburton and the Pacers picking up wins in three games.

Ad

After going 1-1 in their first two meetings early in the season, Indiana picked up back-to-back wins against the Cavs on April 10 and April 13, extending their regular-season record to 3-1 against the best team in the East.

Ahead of Game 1 on Sunday, Cleveland is sitting as a pretty comfortable betting favorite to win both Game 1 and the series as a whole.

On FanDuel, the Cavs are -550 favorites to win the series, while Indiana is a +410 underdog. Meanwhile, Cleveland is a -330 favorite to win Game 1 at home, while Indiana is a +265 underdog.

Following Game 1, Haliburton and the Pacers will be back in action again on Tuesday for Game 2, before the series shifts to Indiana for games three and four.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications