"I'm going to run through his chest" - Draymond Green vows no mercy to Klay Thompson after former teammate called him 'opps'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he will show no mercy to his former teammate Klay Thompson on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," on Monday. On his show, Green talked about his interaction with Thompson after the latter called him an "opps" following a recent practice session.

In a clip from Green's podcast, the forward welcomed his teammate Moses Moody to the show. His co-host, former Warriors star Baron Davis, told the four-time champion to share his exchange with Thompson.

"Kyrie, Klay, couple other guys, they come in at the gym after I finish my workout," Green said. "And then Trav saw Klay come in, and Trav was talking to Kyrie and Klay walked up to Ky like, 'Ky, don't be talking to the opps.'

"Then Trav came and told me, 'Klay said that, huh?' He was like, 'You think he was serious?' It's Klay, so he's joking. But he's definitely serious. The next day, I'm working out, they come in again after me and I'm talking to Ky and he walks up, 'Ky, you talking to the opps?'

"So, therefore, I'm gonna run through his chest when we play them now. I wasn't going to. Obviously, we all love Klay. But to love Klay is to also know that he gonna come in there tryin to murder us."

On Tuesday, Thompson will step foot in Chase Center for the first time this season, as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Warriors. It will also be their opening game for the Emirates NBA Cup.

On his return, the organization announced that they would honor the five-time All-Star. Fans will be given a captain's hat in recognition of Thompson's custom of arriving at games in his fishing boat as "Captain Klay."

Klay Thompson downplays his return to the Bay Area

Following the Mavs' 122-120 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Klay Thompson was asked about his much-awaited return to the Bay Area. While the Warriors look to celebrate his return, Thompson's words make it seem like he'll treat it as a regular game.

"That chapter is over," Thompson said via Andscape. "I’m in the midst of trying to win here. There is no point in missing anything when we have such a great opportunity here to be great. There’s no point in looking back."

Even with that, there's history between the Warriors and Thompson. He became one of the team's key pillars after being drafted by the franchise in 2011. The five-time All-NBA selection helped Golden State win four championships with Green and Steph Curry, creating one of the greatest dynasties in the league.

