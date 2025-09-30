  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Klay Thompson
  • "I’m not going to talk about that" - Klay Thompson deflects wild question on Megan Thee Stallion at Mavericks media day

"I’m not going to talk about that" - Klay Thompson deflects wild question on Megan Thee Stallion at Mavericks media day

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 30, 2025 01:09 GMT
Klay Thompson refuses to answer a reporter
Klay Thompson refuses to answer a reporter's question about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has been in the headlines in the summer for his new relationship with musical artist Megan Thee Stallion. Since the beginning of their relationship, the two have been in the public eye.

Ad

Rumors began circulating in July when the rapper posted photos on Instagram with Thompson in the background. That was followed by a social media update from the NBA star, teasing their relationship, which was confirmed later that month.

On Monday, a reporter asked the four-time champion about his relationship with Megan. However, Thompson refused to answer.

The reporter asked if the NBA star's relationship with Megan would improve his performance both on and off the court. He was also curious about how his connection with the celebrity would help with his career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I'm not going to talk about that. But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me. Because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such things as an offseason," Thompson said. "The summer time is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year and that's what I do."
Ad
Ad

Klay Thompson will enter his 14th NBA season and could overtake Portland Trail Blazers' guard Damian Lillard in the all-time 3-pointers made. The five-time All-Star has made 2,697, while the currently injured star has made 2,804. Lillard is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season, which could help Thompson advance in the all-time list.

Like Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion is also ready to work

It has been a while since Megan Thee Stallion released songs. The last single she dropped was "Whenever" on April 25, 2025.

Ad

She's ready to get back to work and teased her fans and followers online.

“Okay, Hotties, my man (is) gone to work now. Y'all ready for me?” Megan posted.

The rapper has been actively involved in creating her tracks ever since she found mainstream success. Megan has been nominated for the Grammy Awards six times and has won three times. Her songs "Herself," "Savage" and "Thot S**t" led her to win as Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, respectively.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications