"I’m not going to talk about that" - Klay Thompson deflects wild question on Megan Thee Stallion at Mavericks media day

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has been in the headlines in the summer for his new relationship with musical artist Megan Thee Stallion. Since the beginning of their relationship, the two have been in the public eye. Rumors began circulating in July when the rapper posted photos on Instagram with Thompson in the background. That was followed by a social media update from the NBA star, teasing their relationship, which was confirmed later that month.On Monday, a reporter asked the four-time champion about his relationship with Megan. However, Thompson refused to answer.The reporter asked if the NBA star's relationship with Megan would improve his performance both on and off the court. He was also curious about how his connection with the celebrity would help with his career.&quot;I'm not going to talk about that. But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me. Because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such things as an offseason,&quot; Thompson said. &quot;The summer time is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year and that's what I do.&quot;Klay Thompson will enter his 14th NBA season and could overtake Portland Trail Blazers' guard Damian Lillard in the all-time 3-pointers made. The five-time All-Star has made 2,697, while the currently injured star has made 2,804. Lillard is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season, which could help Thompson advance in the all-time list.Like Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion is also ready to workIt has been a while since Megan Thee Stallion released songs. The last single she dropped was &quot;Whenever&quot; on April 25, 2025. She's ready to get back to work and teased her fans and followers online. “Okay, Hotties, my man (is) gone to work now. Y'all ready for me?” Megan posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe rapper has been actively involved in creating her tracks ever since she found mainstream success. Megan has been nominated for the Grammy Awards six times and has won three times. Her songs &quot;Herself,&quot; &quot;Savage&quot; and &quot;Thot S**t&quot; led her to win as Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, respectively.