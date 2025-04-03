"I'm not a gold digger": Ayesha Howard doubles down against ‘baby for check’ allegations amid $1M child support rumor

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' "baby mama," Ayesha Howard, is firing back at those accusing her of being a gold digger. In a post on her Instagram story on Wednesday, Howard fired back at critics amid rumors that Edwards allegedly tried to pay the full amount of his child support payments up front.

Given that Howard already has a baby with rapper Lil Baby, she's come under fire from people online who are accusing her of being a gold digger.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story this week, Howard shot down the claims while shedding light on the baseless rumors that Edwards is trying to pay the full child support amount up front.

"I came into this situation with a status because I have a child by a very successful artist, right?," Howard said. "From then, I am viewed as a certain type of woman because I am beautiful and have a nice body and normally women like that attract a certain caliber of men, which is also not my fault.

"And now that I am in yet another situation where I now have a child with another successful man, there is no telling you guys that I am not a gold digger."

The Shade Room page on Instagram reposted her story posts, which can be viewed below:

Ayesha Howard refutes claims that Anthony Edwards paid more than a million dollars of child support up front

Along with shooting down any talk of her being a gold digger, Ayesha Howard also provided a statement to The Shade Room regarding rumors that Anthony Edwards paid over $1 million in child support up front instead of paying a monthly amount until their child is 18.

The rumors began on X, with one user alleging that the Minnesota Timberwolves star told the judge he wanted to pay the full 18 years of child support payments upfront.

It didn't take long for the post to go viral, given that leaked screenshots of Edwards urging another woman to get an abortion had already gone viral last year.

Several days later, on Wednesday, another post indicated that Edwards paid the full $1 million of child support payments up front.

On Wednesday, Howard told The Shade Room that it is not ture:

"There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” Howard said.

So far, there has been no word yet from Edwards regarding the situation.

