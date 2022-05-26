“I’m not gonna crucify the Miami Heat, collectively, cause’ we all know they’re decimated by injuries” - Stephen A Smith believes Erick Spoelstra’s best offensive players not being healthy has cost Miami their series against Boston Celtics 

Stephen A. Smith refused to be critical of the Miami Heat for their performance in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. He said that key players like Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry not being 100% fit could cost Miami a place the NBA Finals.

Following their 93-80 defeat at home in Game 5, the Heat now trail the Celtics 3-2. Here's what ESPN analyst Smith said after the loss:

"I'm not gonna crucify the Miami Heat, collectively, because we all know they're decimated by injuries. Kyle Lowry is injured. Jimmy Butler is injured. Tyler Herro is injured. That's a lot to ask when you don't have three of those guys who can put the points in the hole, who you rely upon to do so, they just don't have anything to give you."

Kyle Lowry has been dealing with hamstring issues during the playoffs, Jimmy Butler with a knee inflammation injury. Tyler Herro was the latest to suffer an injury setback due to a groin issue. The Heat have missed Lowry's playmaking and ability to run the offense, and Butler and Herro's scoring prowess against the Celtics.

Miami doesn't have many options at the offensive end of the floor outside these three stars, which has led them to three defeats in the series thus far.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I’m afraid to say my time in South Beach is officially OVER! I’m afraid to say my time in South Beach is officially OVER! https://t.co/42HUJBLSez

Miami Heat on brink of elimination

The Miami Heat failed to protect their homecourt in the pivotal Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. They lost despite being up by five points entering the halftime break. The Heat didn't have any player crossing the 20-point mark.

Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 18 points, while Gabe Vincent recorded 15 off the bench, shooting 50%. Jimmy Butler struggled again, managing only 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting. Before suffering a knee injury in Game 3, the Heat superstar scored 41 and 29 points, respectively, in Games 1 and 2.

StatMuse @statmuse Jimmy Butler since his injury in Game 3:



9.5 PPG

7-32 FG (21.9%)

1-7 3P (14.3%) Jimmy Butler since his injury in Game 3:9.5 PPG7-32 FG (21.9%)1-7 3P (14.3%) https://t.co/SgXthNfYvO

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro was on the sidelines due to a groin injury. The Heat needed Kyle Lowry to make an impact scoring-wise, but he finished the game without getting on the scoresheet, missing all six of his shot attempts.

Starting shooting guard Max Strus failed to make a field goal for the second game in a row, going 0-of-9 from the floor. He went 0-of-7 in Game 4. The Heat will need their supporting cast to show up big time if they are to force a Game 7. However, as things stand, that's unlikely to happen.

